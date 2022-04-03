'We forced them into playing a front two'... Bonner on Cambridge victory

Match reaction

Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner reflected on a 'massive win' for his side as they defeated Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Saturday.

Dominic Thompson’s own goal early in the second half sent the 2,000 travelling U’s fans home in a jubilant mood.

“It’s a massive win no doubt,” Bonner told Cambridgeshire Live.

“Number one for the number of points it puts us on, but I think throughout the season we’ve found how difficult games away against the top teams can be.

“Let’s not make any mistake, they are one. They’re a brilliant side who are in incredible form, they don’t concede many goals or chances, they have so much movement and rotation in the team and it’s really hard to contain them.

“We wanted to try and get after them a bit higher up the pitch, but we had to accept we couldn’t, and ended up defending in a really stubborn way.

Tempers flare after the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“To limit them to the number of clear cut chances that we did takes an incredible amount of discipline and organisation, and work ethic. I thought the players took that on outstandingly well.”

After United got in front, they frustrated their hosts to end Kieran McKenna's 11 match unbeaten run as Ipswich Town boss.

“We had our own moments ourselves,” Bonner added.

James Norwood and Adam May collide. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“In the first half particularly, I thought we started really well and had some good chances, and the first goal’s always going to be key for us today to get ahead if we could.

“Then it ends up looking like it looks, and we have to manage the game a little bit.

“We have to try and be stubborn and disciplined, in terms of the type of chances they create.

“We forced them into playing a front two and trying to play forward a little bit quicker, because it wasn’t a crossing game for them in the early part of it, and I thought we dealt with pretty much everything that came our way.

Cambridge United players celebrate after Joe Ironside (9) had forced Dominic Thompson into an own goal to break the deadlock. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“I thought there were some outstanding performances there, and it becomes a really big result and a brilliant day for us, in what’s a local game supported by huge numbers of away fans, and gives us another real highlight in our season.”

The U’s have now all but secured their safety after claiming victory in their first match at Portman Road for more than 28 years.