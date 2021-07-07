Ex-Blue Bowditch doing the business at MK Dons

Published: 12:00 PM July 7, 2021

Former Ipswich Town favourite Dean Bowditch has been called upon to do the business for MK Dons this coming season.

The 35-year-old, who finished his playing career at Suffolk non-league side Stowmarket Town in 2019, has been working as 'community ambassador' for the Dons.

And now he's also been made the League One club's 'business development manager' too.

The former midfielder turned forward will have a prominent presence in hospitality areas on matchdays and interview players, both past and present.

“Andy Wooldridge (MK Dons commercial manager) helped me enormously in my previous role when I was dealing with businesses that were supporting the SET (Sport and Education Trust), and when he mentioned the possibility of moving into the commercial department more formally, it was absolutely something I wanted to do," said Bowditch, who scored nine goals in 82 appearances for Town after graduating from the academy.

“I’ll be looking to do all I can to help MK Dons continue to grow off the pitch. From my early conversations with businesses, there is a real eagerness to be part of something here at Stadium MK and support this football team under Russell Martin.

“We are here to accommodate that, while, of course, this also remains a fantastic platform for companies to promote what they do in a 30,000-seater stadium.”



Bowditch added: “The Friends of the Trust will remain an important part of my role. The Friends of the Trust is a group of businesses, local and global, who support the SET’s work within the community through annual donations, or by lending their time or their expertise.



“We want to continue growing the Friends of the Trust because the more people we can reach out to, the better it is for the community in our region.”



Chairman Pete Winkelman said: “Since re-joining the club, Dean has worked hard to build strong relationships for the MK Dons Sport and Education Trust and this is the perfect next step for him in his personal development.



“Dean has already contributed so much to MK Dons on the pitch and it is fantastic to see the desire and willingness of one of our all-time great players to continue supporting the football club.”