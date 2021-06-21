Town's former Director of Football reunited with McCarthy at Cardiff

Published: 1:17 PM June 21, 2021

Ipswich Town's former Director of Football, Dave Bowman, has joined Cardiff City as a recruitment consultant. Photo: ITFC - Credit: Archant

Dave Bowman, Ipswich Town's recently released Director of Football, has been reunited with Mick McCarthy at Cardiff City, we understand.

Bowman - who was essentially the Blues' chief scout - worked with McCarthy at Millwall, the Republic of Ireland, Sunderland and Wolves before following him to Portman Road in 2012.

He stayed on at Ipswich following McCarthy's departure in 2018, though it's understood his role diminished under both Paul Hurst and Paul Lambert's management.

With Town's new US-based owners empowering new chief executive Mark Ashton to completely rebuild the backroom staff this summer, it was announced that Bowman had been let go last month.

Dave Bowman (far right), pictured at Portman Road alongside Marcus Evans and Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Now, according to sources, he has taken on a consultancy role at Cardiff City to once again work alongside McCarthy and his assistant Terry Connor, as well as the Championship club's existing recruitment team.

Bowman was charged with identifying players to sign on a shoestring Championship budget under Marcus Evans' ownership.

FLASHBACK: How Thursday was 'Dave's Day' at Ipswich Town

Healthy profits were made on the likes of Daryl Murphy, Kieffer Moore, Adam Webster and Martyn Waghorn, while David McGoldrick, Christophe Berra and Cole Skuse all proved to be fine free transfer additions.

Bowman's contacts at Nike and several Premier League clubs also proved very useful too, with Ryan Fraser, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Bersant Celina and Tom Lawrence all doing well on loan.

He also helped mentor and develop younger members of the recruitment team, with Jordan Miles going on to become West Ham's head of recruitment analysis, Neil Hornby now chief scout at Burton and former intern Alex Hood progressing to become a highly-rated member of the current first team set-up.

Phil Boardman and Chris Badlin, who Bowman previously worked with at Wolves, are now chief scouts at Portsmouth and Coventry respectively.

Ashton, who has already hired Luke Werhun (chief operating officer), Andy Rolls (director of performance) and Andy Costin (head of sports science) from his former club Bristol City, is now looking to build up Town's thin on the ground recruitment team.