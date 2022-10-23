'We go to win, no matter what' - Bracknell owner on FA Cup clash with Town

Podcast

Ipswich Town will travel to Bracknell Town in the FA Cup First Round on Monday, November 7 - Credit: Archant

Bracknell Town owner Kayne Steinborn-Busse knows an FA Cup replay at Portman Road would be lucrative for his side - but the Robins will be going all out for an historic victory in the first round clash.

The Blues travel to Bracknell, who play at Step Three of the football pyramid, on Monday, November 7 for a proper old-fashioned magic of the cup tie, which will be shown live on ITV 4.

If the Robins were to win, it would go down as one of the biggest upsets in FA Cup history, a true giant-killing.

When Steinborn-Busse took over at Bracknell in 2015, they were getting crowds of 30 people, bouncing between Steps Five and Six. Now, just seven years later, they're hosting former Division One, FA Cup and UEFA Cup winners Ipswich.

And even with the huge financial boost from this game, the Robins could really cash in with a replay at Portman Road - but Bracknell's ambitious owner says there's no choice when it comes to choosing between a win or a replay.

"We win, that's it, simple," he said, speaking to the Kings of Anglia podcast.

"People will say you're stupid but I've never, ever, in any game, no matter what the opposition, big small, whatever - simply, we step up and we go to win no matter what.

"I know the expectation is that that Ipswich are a League One side, much, much, much bigger than us - you absolutely should beat us and it's a travesty if you don't.

"But we're not setting up to do anything other than win that game of football.

"Why would you? You might as well not turn up if you've got a mindset of anything else."

Laughing, he added: "I've seen the recent history of Ipswich Town in the FA Cup and I know you don't like televised games either."

Further details of the much-anticipated cup tie will be released this week, with safety audits at Bracknell's SB Stadium being carried out to determine capacity.

Steinborn-Busse said that an initial 300 tickets will be released to Town fans, with that figure likely to rise.

And he stressed that he does not want to segregate supporters on the night.

Ipswich are likely to get 300 tickets for the clash initially, though that number is set to rise - Credit: PA

"I don't think Ipswich fans need to be segregated," he said.

"The fact that the ones who are going to be lucky enough to get one of the tickets I guess are going to be season ticket holders that are triple gold and go to all the games, that are vetted.

"I'm not segregating. We don't need to segregate our fans, and from all the messages I've seen from your fans, you don't have any issue at all with your fans.

"My desire is not to segregate."

Kieran McKenna's Town travel to Bracknell on November 7 - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Put to him that sounds like a rugby crowd, he added: "Yeah, that's the spirit, and that's what I fully expect on the night.

"It's going to be family event. It's a Monday night - if it was a Saturday, where people can get in early and drink, maybe, but I don't think there's going to be a massive drinking culture on a Monday night.

"We don't want to segregate; we want to have it as open as possible to your fans and our fans.

"That's the spirit of the FA Cup. This is a family night where you can come in and see what it's like down in the lower echelons of non-league football.

"You can realise how lucky you are right up there - although you should be in the Championship, if not the Premier League.

"We definitely do not want to segregate, no."