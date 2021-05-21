Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Bradley to snub Blues and sign new Luton deal

Published: 5:35 PM May 21, 2021

Sonny Bradley (left) is reportedly set to snub Ipswich Town's advances and sign a new deal at Luton Town. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

Luton Town captain Sonny Bradley is set to turn down Ipswich Town's contract offer and sign a new deal with the Hatters.

The EADT and Ipswich Star reported on Sunday that the Blues were in pole position to sign the 29-year-old centre-back.

It is understood that there was confidence in the Town camp that the offer of a highly competitive wage, in conjunction with the sales pitch of joining an ambitious project in the making, would see the player turn down Championship interest and become one of the first signings of Paul Cook's summer rebuild.

However, both freelance journalist Pete O'Rourke and website footballinsider247 are reporting this afternoon that Bradley has now decided to extend his stay at Kenilworth Road.

Sonny Bradley is set to hand Luton a major boost by signing a new deal at the club despite interest and offers from other clubs. #LTFC #itfc — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) May 21, 2021

Bradley started 39 games in the season just gone as Nathan Jones' side finished an impressive 12th in the second-tier.

Luton have already seen two key players walk away at the end of their contracts since the season ended, centre-back Matty Pearson and striker James Collins joining Huddersfield and Cardiff respectively.