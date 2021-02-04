A breakdown of Ipswich Town's 53 professionally contracted players
Ipswich Town's squad for the remainder of the 2020/21 season is now in place following the closure of the January transfer window. STUART WATSON breaks it down.
FULL LIST OF PROFESSIONALLY CONTRACTED PLAYERS (53)
Holy, Cornell, Wright, Przybek, White; Vincent-Young, Matheson, Donacien, Cotter, Crowe; Chambers, Woolfenden, McGuinness, Nsiala, Wilson, Ndaba, Baggott, Andoh; Ward, Kenlock, Clements, Smith; Downes, Dozzell, Bishop, Judge, Harrop, Skuse, Nolan, Huws, Dobra, El Mizouni, McGavin, Nydam, Gibbs, Chirewa, Hughes; Edwards, Sears, Bennetts, Thomas, Lankester, Crane; Norwood, Jackson, Parrott, Drinan, Hawkins, Simpson, Folami, Morris, K.Brown, Z.Brown.
FIRST TEAM SQUAD (31)
Keepers: Holy, Cornell
Right-backs: Matheson, Vincent-Young
Centre-backs: Chambers, Woolfenden, McGuinness, Nsiala, Wilson, Baggott
Left-backs: Ward, Kenlock
Centre-midfield: Dozzell, Downes, Nolan, Skuse, Huws
Attacking midfield: Harrop, Bishop, Judge
Right-wing: Thomas, Lankester, Dobra
Left-wing: Edwards, Bennetts, Sears
Strikers: Norwood, Jackson, Parrott, Drinan, Hawkins
IN ON LOAN
McGuinness (Arsenal), Matheson (Wolves), Bennetts (Borussia Monchengladbach), Harrop (Preston), Thomas (Barnsley), Parrott (Tottenham)
OUT ON LOAN
Janoi Donacien (Fleetwood), Idris El Mizouni (Grimsby), Corrie Ndaba (Ayr United), Brett McGavin (Ayr United), Adam Przybek (Chesterfield), Ben Folami (Melbourne Victory)
'SENIOR' PLAYERS FOR SALARY CAP (22 out of 22 at the max of £2.5m)
Holy (29yo), Cornell (29), Wright (22), Vincent-Young (24), Chambers (35), Woolfenden (22), Wilson (31), Nsiala (28), Ward (35), Kenlock (24), Skuse (34), Nolan (28), Huws (27), Judge (32), Bishop (24), Harrop (25), Sears (31), Edwards (27), Norwood (30), Jackson (26), Drinan (22), Hawkins (28)
'SENIOR' PLAYER LEFT OUT OF REGISTERED SQUAD
Cotter (22)
EXEMPT FROM SALARY CAP (under 21 at start of 2020)
Przybek (20), McGuinness (20), Matheson (18), Baggott (18), Dozzell (21), Downes (22), Gibbs (18), Thomas (21), Lankester (21), Dobra (19), Bennetts (21), Parrott (19), Nydam (21)
(plus various other young pros and scholars)
PLAYERS WHO WILL BECOME 'SENIOR' IN 2021/22
Ndaba, Downes, Dozzell, Nydam, McGavin, Folami, Morris
OUT OF CONTRACT IN SUMMER (without one year extension option)
Edwards, Clements
OUT OF CONTRACT IN SUMMER (with one year extension option)
Wright, Przybek, White, Ward, Chambers, Cotter, Wilson, Nsiala, Donacien, Andoh, Skuse, Huws, Bishop, Nydam, Gibbs, Hughes, El Mizouni, Judge, Drinan, Sears, Morris, Folami, Z.Brown, K.Brown
PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT BEYOND SUMMER (* the 12 who will be counted as 'senior' in 21/22)
Holy*, Cornell*, Vincent-Young*, Crowe, Woolfenden*, Ndaba*, Baggott, Kenlock*, Smith, Downes*, Dozzell*, Nolan*, McGavin,* Chirewa, Lankester, Dobra, Crane, Norwood*, Hawkins*, Simpson
NB: League One clubs are further restricted to 20 'senior' players as of next season