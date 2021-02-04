A breakdown of Ipswich Town's 53 professionally contracted players

Published: 2:26 PM February 4, 2021

Ipswich Town have 53 professionally contracted players as it stands. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town's squad for the remainder of the 2020/21 season is now in place following the closure of the January transfer window. STUART WATSON breaks it down.





FULL LIST OF PROFESSIONALLY CONTRACTED PLAYERS (53)

Holy, Cornell, Wright, Przybek, White; Vincent-Young, Matheson, Donacien, Cotter, Crowe; Chambers, Woolfenden, McGuinness, Nsiala, Wilson, Ndaba, Baggott, Andoh; Ward, Kenlock, Clements, Smith; Downes, Dozzell, Bishop, Judge, Harrop, Skuse, Nolan, Huws, Dobra, El Mizouni, McGavin, Nydam, Gibbs, Chirewa, Hughes; Edwards, Sears, Bennetts, Thomas, Lankester, Crane; Norwood, Jackson, Parrott, Drinan, Hawkins, Simpson, Folami, Morris, K.Brown, Z.Brown.





FIRST TEAM SQUAD (31)

Keepers: Holy, Cornell

Right-backs: Matheson, Vincent-Young

Centre-backs: Chambers, Woolfenden, McGuinness, Nsiala, Wilson, Baggott

Left-backs: Ward, Kenlock

Centre-midfield: Dozzell, Downes, Nolan, Skuse, Huws

Attacking midfield: Harrop, Bishop, Judge

Right-wing: Thomas, Lankester, Dobra

Left-wing: Edwards, Bennetts, Sears

Strikers: Norwood, Jackson, Parrott, Drinan, Hawkins





IN ON LOAN

McGuinness (Arsenal), Matheson (Wolves), Bennetts (Borussia Monchengladbach), Harrop (Preston), Thomas (Barnsley), Parrott (Tottenham)

OUT ON LOAN

Janoi Donacien (Fleetwood), Idris El Mizouni (Grimsby), Corrie Ndaba (Ayr United), Brett McGavin (Ayr United), Adam Przybek (Chesterfield), Ben Folami (Melbourne Victory)





'SENIOR' PLAYERS FOR SALARY CAP (22 out of 22 at the max of £2.5m)

Holy (29yo), Cornell (29), Wright (22), Vincent-Young (24), Chambers (35), Woolfenden (22), Wilson (31), Nsiala (28), Ward (35), Kenlock (24), Skuse (34), Nolan (28), Huws (27), Judge (32), Bishop (24), Harrop (25), Sears (31), Edwards (27), Norwood (30), Jackson (26), Drinan (22), Hawkins (28)





'SENIOR' PLAYER LEFT OUT OF REGISTERED SQUAD

Cotter (22)





EXEMPT FROM SALARY CAP (under 21 at start of 2020)

Przybek (20), McGuinness (20), Matheson (18), Baggott (18), Dozzell (21), Downes (22), Gibbs (18), Thomas (21), Lankester (21), Dobra (19), Bennetts (21), Parrott (19), Nydam (21)

(plus various other young pros and scholars)





PLAYERS WHO WILL BECOME 'SENIOR' IN 2021/22

Ndaba, Downes, Dozzell, Nydam, McGavin, Folami, Morris





OUT OF CONTRACT IN SUMMER (without one year extension option)

Edwards, Clements





OUT OF CONTRACT IN SUMMER (with one year extension option)

Wright, Przybek, White, Ward, Chambers, Cotter, Wilson, Nsiala, Donacien, Andoh, Skuse, Huws, Bishop, Nydam, Gibbs, Hughes, El Mizouni, Judge, Drinan, Sears, Morris, Folami, Z.Brown, K.Brown





PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT BEYOND SUMMER (* the 12 who will be counted as 'senior' in 21/22)

Holy*, Cornell*, Vincent-Young*, Crowe, Woolfenden*, Ndaba*, Baggott, Kenlock*, Smith, Downes*, Dozzell*, Nolan*, McGavin,* Chirewa, Lankester, Dobra, Crane, Norwood*, Hawkins*, Simpson

NB: League One clubs are further restricted to 20 'senior' players as of next season