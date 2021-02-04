News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
A breakdown of Ipswich Town's 53 professionally contracted players

Stuart Watson

Stuart Watson

Published: 2:26 PM February 4, 2021   
Town fans surround Keanan Bennetts after he had scored to give Town an early goal.

Ipswich Town have 53 professionally contracted players as it stands. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town's squad for the remainder of the 2020/21 season is now in place following the closure of the January transfer window. STUART WATSON breaks it down.


FULL LIST OF PROFESSIONALLY CONTRACTED PLAYERS (53)

Holy, Cornell, Wright, Przybek, White; Vincent-Young, Matheson, Donacien, Cotter, Crowe; Chambers, Woolfenden, McGuinness, Nsiala, Wilson, Ndaba, Baggott, Andoh; Ward, Kenlock, Clements, Smith; Downes, Dozzell, Bishop, Judge, Harrop, Skuse, Nolan, Huws, Dobra, El Mizouni, McGavin, Nydam, Gibbs, Chirewa, Hughes; Edwards, Sears, Bennetts, Thomas, Lankester, Crane; Norwood, Jackson, Parrott, Drinan, Hawkins, Simpson, Folami, Morris, K.Brown, Z.Brown.


FIRST TEAM SQUAD (31)

Keepers: Holy, Cornell

Right-backs: Matheson, Vincent-Young

Centre-backs: Chambers, Woolfenden, McGuinness, Nsiala, Wilson, Baggott

Left-backs: Ward, Kenlock

Centre-midfield: Dozzell, Downes, Nolan, Skuse, Huws

Attacking midfield: Harrop, Bishop, Judge

Right-wing: Thomas, Lankester, Dobra

Left-wing: Edwards, Bennetts, Sears

Strikers: Norwood, Jackson, Parrott, Drinan, Hawkins


IN ON LOAN

McGuinness (Arsenal), Matheson (Wolves), Bennetts (Borussia Monchengladbach), Harrop (Preston), Thomas (Barnsley), Parrott (Tottenham)

OUT ON LOAN

Janoi Donacien (Fleetwood), Idris El Mizouni (Grimsby), Corrie Ndaba (Ayr United), Brett McGavin (Ayr United), Adam Przybek (Chesterfield), Ben Folami (Melbourne Victory) 


'SENIOR' PLAYERS FOR SALARY CAP (22 out of 22 at the max of £2.5m)

Holy (29yo), Cornell (29), Wright (22), Vincent-Young (24), Chambers (35), Woolfenden (22), Wilson (31), Nsiala (28), Ward (35), Kenlock (24), Skuse (34), Nolan (28), Huws (27), Judge (32), Bishop (24), Harrop (25), Sears (31), Edwards (27), Norwood (30), Jackson (26), Drinan (22), Hawkins (28)


'SENIOR' PLAYER LEFT OUT OF REGISTERED SQUAD

Cotter (22)


EXEMPT FROM SALARY CAP (under 21 at start of 2020)

Przybek (20), McGuinness (20), Matheson (18), Baggott (18), Dozzell (21), Downes (22), Gibbs (18), Thomas (21), Lankester (21), Dobra (19), Bennetts (21), Parrott (19), Nydam (21)

(plus various other young pros and scholars)


PLAYERS WHO WILL BECOME 'SENIOR' IN 2021/22

Ndaba, Downes, Dozzell, Nydam, McGavin, Folami, Morris


OUT OF CONTRACT IN SUMMER (without one year extension option)

Edwards, Clements


OUT OF CONTRACT IN SUMMER (with one year extension option)

Wright, Przybek, White, Ward, Chambers, Cotter, Wilson, Nsiala, Donacien, Andoh, Skuse, Huws, Bishop, Nydam, Gibbs, Hughes, El Mizouni, Judge, Drinan, Sears, Morris, Folami, Z.Brown, K.Brown


PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT BEYOND SUMMER (* the 12 who will be counted as 'senior' in 21/22)

Holy*, Cornell*, Vincent-Young*, Crowe, Woolfenden*, Ndaba*, Baggott, Kenlock*, Smith, Downes*, Dozzell*, Nolan*, McGavin,* Chirewa, Lankester, Dobra, Crane, Norwood*, Hawkins*, Simpson

NB: League One clubs are further restricted to 20 'senior' players as of next season

Football
Suffolk

