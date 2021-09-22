Title winners and top-flight experience - Breakdown of Town's squad

Published: 5:00 PM September 22, 2021 Updated: 5:44 PM September 22, 2021

Sam Morsy twice won the League One title at Wigan. - Credit: PA

Just how good is the squad Ipswich Town have assembled for a third season in League One? On paper, at least, the answer is 'very'. STUART WATSON breaks it down.

Tom Carroll (left) pictured celebrating for Tottenham alongside Harry Kane. - Credit: PA

PREMIER LEAGUE EXPERIENCE

Ipswich have five players who have played in the Premier League.

The combined top-flight experience of that quintet is 80 starts, 65 sub appearances and four goals.

Tom Carroll (Tottenham and Swansea): 56 starts + 38 sub apps. Goals: 1

Sone Aluko (Hull): 23 + 19. Goals: 2.

Kyle Edwards (West Brom): 1 + 4. Goals: 0

Rekeem Harper (West Brom): 0 + 3. Goals: 0

Bersant Celina (Man City): 0 + 1. Goals: 0

Sone Aluko (left) in Premier League action for Hull against West Ham United's Kevin Nolan. - Credit: PA

CHAMPIONSHIP EXPERIENCE

The Town squad contains 12 players who have 20+ Championship starts to their name.

Of those 12, only two (Aluko and Morsy) are 30+, while seven of them are 25 or younger.

Four players have been part of promotion winning Championship sides. Rekeem Harper, Kyle Edwards (both West Brom, 19/20) and Sone Aluko (Hull, 12/13) went up via the top-two, while Tom Carroll was a play-off winner (QPR, 13/14).

Aluko (Fulham, 16/17), Carroll, Bersant Celina (both Swansea, 19/20) and Conor Chaplin (Barnsley, 20/21) have all been part of teams that have made the play-off semi-finals.

Just six players in the Town squad – Tomas Holy, Vaclav Hladky, Kane Vincent-Young, Scott Fraser, Louie Barry and James Norwood – haven't played at Championship level.

The squad’s combined Championship experience is: 875 starts, 302 sub appearances and 95 goals.

Sam Morsy (Wigan and Middlesbrough): 140 starts + 6 sub apps. Goals: 6

Sone Aluko (Blackpool, Hull, Fulham and Reading): 138 + 55. Goals: 25

Lee Evans (Wolves, Sheff Utd and Wigan): 98 + 22. Goals: 6

Bersant Celina (Ipswich and Swansea): 84 + 25. Goals: 14

Christian Walton (Wigan and Blackburn): 83 + 0.

Christian Walton played all 46 Championship games for Blackburn in 2019/20. - Credit: PA

Conor Chaplin (Barnsley): 67 + 11. Goals: 15

Tom Carroll (Derby, QPR, Swansea, Aston Villa): 63 + 19. Goals: 1

Macauley Bonne (Charlton and QPR): 34 + 33. Goals: 14

Rekeem Harper (West Brom): 28 + 17. Goals: 1

Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough): 25 + 21. Goals: 1

Jon Nolan (Ipswich): 23 + 3. Goals: 3

Matt Penney (Sheff Weds): 22 + 6.

Toto Nsiala (Ipswich): 17 + 5. Goals: 1

Bersant Celina spent two seasons in the Championship with Swansea. - Credit: PA

Kayden Jackson (Ipswich): 14 + 22. Goals: 3

Kyle Edwards (West Brom): 12 + 20. Goals: 3

Janoi Donacien (Ipswich): 9 + 1

George Edmundson (Derby): 8 + 2. Goals: 1

Cameron Burgess (Fulham): 4 + 0

Wes Burns (Bristol City): 2 + 19. Goals: 1

Joe Pigott (Charlton): 2 + 10

Idris El Mizouni (Ipswich): 1 + 3

Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich): 1 + 2

Joe Pigott has scored 54 goals at League One level. - Credit: PA

LEAGUE ONE EXPERIENCE

Eight of the Town squad have already clocked up more than 100 League One starts.

The squad’s combined League One experience is: 1,381 starts, 271 sub appearances and 206 goals.

Sam Morsy twice won the third-tier title at Wigan (15/16 and 17/18), Walton was also among the Latics title winners of 17/18, while Lee Evans won the League One title at Wolves in 13/14.

Toto Nsiala and Jon Nolan were part of a Shrewsbury team that made the League One Final in 17/18, while Wes Burns was part of a Fleetwood side that qualified for the League One play-offs in 19/20.

Tomas Holy (Gillingham and Ipswich): 154 + 0

Cameron Burgess (Bury, Scunthorpe, Accrington and Ipswich): 144 + 8. Goals: 7

Joe Pigott (Gillingham, Scunthorpe, AFC Wimbledon and Ipswich): 135 + 36. Goals: 53

Wes Burns (Bristol City, Fleetwood and Ipswich): 128 + 62. Goals: 24

Sam Morsy (Chesterfield and Wigan): 121 + 3. Goals: 9

Scott Fraser (Burton, MK Dons and Ipswich): 111 + 11. Goals: 26

Lee Evans (Wolves, Bradford, Wigan and Ipswich): 103 + 8. Goals: 9

Jon Nolan (Chesterfield, Shrewsbury, Ipswich): 102 + 9. Goals: 16

Luke Woolfenden (Ipswich): 60 + 2. Goals: 2

Janoi Donacien (Ipswich, Accrington and Fleetwood): 50 + 7

Christian Walton (Bury, Southend, Wigan and Ipswich): 47 + 0

James Norwood (Ipswich): 45 + 15. Goals: 20

Kayden Jackson (Ipswich): 41 + 19. Goals: 12

Conor Chaplin (Portsmouth, Coventry and Ipswich): 35 + 24. Goals: 13

Kane Vincent-Young (Colchester and Ipswich): 30 + 5. Goals: 2

Macauley Bonne (Colchester, Charlton and Ipswich): 25 + 41. Goals: 11

George Edmundson (Odham and Ipswich): 20 + 2. Goals: 1

Kyle Edwards (Ipswich): 3 + 1

Tom Carroll (Leyton Orient and Ipswich): 9 + 6

Rekeem Harper (Blackburn and Ipswich): 7 + 4

Hayden Coulson (Ipswich): 4 + 0

Matt Penney (Bradford and Ipswich): 3 + 3. Goals: 1

Bersant Celina (Ipswich): 1 + 0

Sone Aluko (Ipswich): 1 + 2

Louie Barry (Ipswich): 1 + 1

Idris El Mizouni (Ipswich): 1 + 2





SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP

Aluko (Rangers and Aberdeen): 99 + 24. Goals: 22

Fraser (Dundee Utd): 23 + 10. Goals: 1

Burns (Aberdeen): 7 + 6

Coulson (St Mirren): 5 + 1

Edmundson (Rangers): 4 + 3. Goals: 1

TOTAL: 138 + 44. Goals: 31





OTHER TOP-FLIGHTS

Vaclav Hladky (Slovan Liberec, Czech): 73

Celina (FC Twente, Holland and Dijon, France): 51 + 8. Goals: 5

Holy (Fastav Zlin, Czech): 20 + 0

Aluko (Beijing Renhe, China): 16 + 0. Goals: 3

TOTAL: 160 + 8. Goals: 8





OTHER SECOND TIERS

Penney (St Pauli, Germany): 13 + 4. Goals: 1

Fraser (Dundee Utd, Scotland): 37 + 11. Goals: 1

Holy (Slavia Prague, Vlasi, Viktoria Zizkov; Czech): 61 + 1

Lee Evans (right) has been capped four times by Wales. - Credit: PA

INTERNATIONAL CAPS

Celina (Kosovo): 29

Morsy (Egypt): 7

Aluko (Nigeria): 7

Evans (Wales): 4

Bonne (Zimbabwe): 2

Nsiala (DR Congo): 1

El Mizouni (Tunisia): 1

James Norwood celebrates League Two promotion at Tranmere. - Credit: PA

OTHER HONOURS

Hladky: Czech Super Cup runner-up (Slovan Liberec) 15/16, EFL Trophy winner (Salford) 20/21

Donacien: League Two winner (Accrington) 17/18

Edmundson: SPL runner-up, Scottish League Cup runner-up (Rangers) 19/20

Nsiala: National League winner (Grimsby) 15/16, EFL Trophy runner-up (Shrewsbury) 17/28, FA Trophy runner-up (Grimsby) 15/16,

Morsy: League Two winner (Chesterfield) 13/14, EFL Trophy runner-up (Chesterfield) 13/14

Evans: FA Trophy runner-up (Newport) 2011/12

Conor Chaplin celebrates League Two promotion at Portsmouth. - Credit: PA

Nolan: National League winner (Grimsby) 15/16, FA Trophy runner-up (Grimsby) 15/16, EFL Trophy runner-up (Shrewsbury) 17/18

Aluko: SPL runner-up (Rangers) 11/12, FA Cup runner-up (Hull) 13/14

Burns: Scottish League Cup runner-up (Aberdeen) 16/17

Fraser: Scottish FA Cup runner-up (Dundee Utd) 13/14, Scottish Challenge Cup winner (Dundee Utd) 16/17

Barry: FA Youth Cup winner (Aston Villa) 20/21

Chaplin: League Two PO semis (Portsmouth) 15/16, League Two champions (Portsmouth) 16/17

Bonne: National League winner (Leyton Orient) 18/19, FA Trophy runner-up (Leyton Orient) 18/19

Norwood: National League play-off final (Tranmere) 16/17, National League play-off winner (Tranmere) 17/18, League Two play-off winners (Tranmere) 18/19

Jackson: League Two winner (Accrington) 17/18