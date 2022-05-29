Brennan looking to follow in father David's Wembley footsteps 22 years on

Brennan Johnson will be looking to follow in the footsteps of father David when he competes in the Championship play-off final for Nottingham Forest - Credit: PA/Archant

May 29 is an important date in the Johnson household.

Roll back 22 years and David was preparing for the biggest game of his life. The culmination of five years of hard work for George Burley and a team who had tasted the play-offs in each of the previous three seasons and left with a bitter sensation in their mouths.

Now, on the same date in 2022, Brennan is preparing for his own big day as the talented youngster spearheads a Nottingham Forest team looking to make it back to the big time in the Championship play-off final.

David will be in the Wembley stands, hoping for the same outcome as Forest face Huddersfield.

David Johnson helped Ipswich win promotion at Wembley in 2000 - Credit: Archant

He’ll probably be hoping his son’s day will pan out slightly differently to his own Wembley appearance in 2000, though.

The former Ipswich striker, the scorer of so many vital goals during Burley’s side’s assault on Division One, collided with Barnsley goalkeeper Kevin Miller early on and left the pitch in pain after just 22 minutes in.

Six minutes after that he was celebrating Tony Mowbray’s equaliser before goals from Richard Naylor, Marcus Stewart and Martijn Reuser completed the job under the watch of the famous twin towers.

The story of that team is one we all know so well.

“Everyone in that squad had played their part and it was about togetherness,” the older Johnson said.

“Bam Bam (Richard Naylor) went on and led by example and was amazing - for me he was man-of-the-match. My day wasn’t disappointing. I was on the bench and knew we were going to win. Maybe it was written for me not to play.

“I ran onto the pitch at full-time and my calf felt alright then... until I was going up the stairs to lift the trophy and I felt in agony again. It was frustrating I guess but it’s a day I’ll remember forever.”

He’ll remember May 29, 2022 forever, too. Hopefully for the right reasons.

Brennan Johnson was born a year after Ipswich’s Wembley triumph, once David had departed Portman Road for his own Nottingham Forest spell. Ipswich will always be important to the Johnson family but it’s Nottingham which has their heart now.

The younger Johnson, who turned 21 on Tuesday and is a talented attacker who can play in a variety of positions, is arguably the hottest property outside the Premier League.

He will likely be in the top flight regardless of this weekend’s result, with Leeds, Newcastle, West Ham and Everton credited with serious interest. Brentford made offers in January and any sale will likely be for more than £20million.

But there is a real emotional attachment to Forest which may just keep him at the City Ground if the Reds return to the top flight. Next season is the last of his current contract but a new one is in the works.

Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the MKM Stadium, Kingston upon Hull. Picture date: Saturday May 7, 2022. - Credit: PA

In what has been his first season as a regular at Forest, he’s scored 19 goals. Fourteen of those have come after Christmas and he netted in both legs of their play-off semi-final victory over Sheffield United. David was seen celebrating both of those goals wildly as part of the Sky Sports coverage. It was brilliant to watch.

David has very rarely spoken publicly about his son’s career, but current Forest boss Steve Cooper has been full of praise for his attitude and approach to the game throughout this season.

“What you see on a daily basis is a young player who is never late, a player who comes in with the right attitude and works hard in training.” Cooper said, after Johnson remained at Forest in January amid transfer speculation.

“He wants to do extra and review how he can improve his game. He’s a local boy and is very proud to play for the football club. He comes from a lovely family and lovely home.”

Nottingham Forest striker David Johnson celebrates scoring the opening goal against Reading during their Nationwide Division One match at Forest's City Ground ground. THIS PICTURE CAN ONLY BE USED WITHIN THE CONTEXT OF AN EDITORIAL FEATURE. NO UNOFFICIAL CLUB WEBSITE USE. - Credit: PA

Brennan was born in Nottingham, has grown up in the West Bridgford area of the city and has been at Forest since he was eight. Ipswich is his dad’s past, but the younger Johnson has already had a few brushes with the Blues.

The first came at Portman Road in April of 2019, when the then teenager struck a stunning hat-trick for Forest’s Under 23s. That game was supposed to be the night Tom Adeyemi’s big comeback began, but instead the son of a former Ipswich icon stole the show.

Then, during 2020/21, Brennan’s year on loan with Lincoln saw him tease Toto Nsiala into giving away a decisive late penalty at Sincil Bank before putting in a good display as the Imps claimed a point in a 1-1 draw at Portman Road.

A young Brennan Johnson battles with Tom Adeyemi at Portman Road in 2019 - Credit: Archant

His loan to Lincoln was a perfect one, given David and former Imps boss Michael Appleton are close following their time together at Manchester United’s academy, while David Beckham is also part of their friendship group.

Not a bad man to have in your corner and, as Cooper hinted at, further evidence the support network around the young attacker is an extremely positive one.

His League One performances made it clear he belonged at a higher level than Ipswich at this stage and that’s how it’s played out. There’s every chance they may be two leagues apart by the time the new campaign begins.

Then there’s the prospect of potentially helping Wales reach the 2022 World Cup, when he joins up with the squad after the final. The career of Brennan Johnson is really on the up and he’s got the perfect network around him to help him succeed.

But there’s one big question, as Brennan prepares to walk out at Wembley this weekend.

Will he follow in his father’s footsteps and dye his hair red for the big day?