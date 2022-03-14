Watch: Town loanee McGavin scores a rocket

Video

Ipswich Town loanee Brett McGavin shapes to fire in a cracking goal for King's Lynn Town on Saturday - Credit: King's Lynn Town/Twitter

Ipswich Town loanee Brett McGavin scored a cracker at the weekend - watch it here..

Midfielder McGavin, 22, has been on loan at National League strugglers King's Lynn Town all season, making 27 appearances and scoring three goals.

And he scored a belter in the Linnets' 3-2 home defeat to Torquay on Saturday, unleashing a shot from more than 30 yards which flew into the top corner.

Watch it here...

Highlights of Saturday’s game are now available on our YouTube channel including this goal from @McGavin8 #WeAreLynn https://t.co/3o3K73W8GK pic.twitter.com/Ug9ibeMo9K — King's Lynn Town FC (@officialKLtown) March 14, 2022

McGavin, who's played 11 games for the Blues, is out of contract this summer and was among a number of players told he could move on by then-boss Paul Cook after last season.



