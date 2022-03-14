Video
Watch: Town loanee McGavin scores a rocket
Published: 11:14 AM March 14, 2022
- Credit: King's Lynn Town/Twitter
Ipswich Town loanee Brett McGavin scored a cracker at the weekend - watch it here..
Midfielder McGavin, 22, has been on loan at National League strugglers King's Lynn Town all season, making 27 appearances and scoring three goals.
And he scored a belter in the Linnets' 3-2 home defeat to Torquay on Saturday, unleashing a shot from more than 30 yards which flew into the top corner.
Watch it here...
McGavin, who's played 11 games for the Blues, is out of contract this summer and was among a number of players told he could move on by then-boss Paul Cook after last season.