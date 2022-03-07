Grey fires Tractor Girls back to top of the table

Match Report

Anna Grey is congratulated for her goal at Bridgwater - Credit: Ross Halls

Anna Grey netted the only goal of the game as Town moved back into first place in the league by beating Bridgwater United 1-0 at Fairfax Park on Sunday.

Bridgwater started on the front foot and had a couple of early chances but Jenna Markham and Sydney Hinchcliffe both failed to test Sarah Quantrill in the Town net.

Shortly after, the Tractor Girls created their first opportunity of the game as Bonnie Horwood hooked the ball into the area for Eloise King but just as she was about to pull the trigger, Bridgwater recovered and her shot was blocked at point-blank range.

Ipswich Town Women players celebrate Anna Grey goal - Credit: Ross Halls

Town soon began to grow into the game as Natasha Thomas went close following great work from Kyra Robertson, only to see her shot well saved by Beth Howard.

However, just a minute later, Howard was picking the ball out of her net as the Tractor Girls took the lead. After showing great strength to hold off Amy Goddard, Thomas slotted the ball into the path of Grey, who found the top corner with an excellent strike.

Not much else happened for the remainder of the half as the two sides battled for control of the game.

Anna Grey celebrates her goal in the 1-0 win at Bridgwater - Credit: Ross Halls

Grey's afternoon was soon be cut short due to injury and she was replaced by Eva Hubbard, who was lively from the get go. The Town left-back caused the hosts a number of problems as the bombardment of crosses tested Bridgwater's resolve.

Town continued to plug away deep into the game but were unable to test Howard, with Zoe Barratt going closest as the game entered added-time. The Tractor Girls saw out the game comfortably to secure a crucial three points in the title race.

Anna Grey scores her goal in the 1-0 win at Bridgwater - Credit: Ross Halls

Having led the FAWNL Southern Premier Division for 142 days, Town were knocked off top spot on Wednesday night following Oxford United's victory over Hounslow.

However, with the U's not in action this past weekend, the Blues have regained the lead at the top of the table ahead of this Sunday's trip to Cardiff City.

Joe Sheehan's side returned to the top of the FA National League Southern Premier Division - Credit: Ross Halls

Town: Quantrill, Hughes, Peake, Smith, Lafayette, Grey (Hubbard), Horwood (c), Robertson, King (O'Brien), Barratt, Thomas.

Unused: Meollo, Boswell, Bryant