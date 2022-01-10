Brighton trigger Walton recall but keeper could remain with Town
- Credit: PA
Brighton have exercised a recall clause in Christian Walton’s loan to Ipswich Town, though the goalkeeper could still face Bolton next weekend.
It’s understood the Premier League club informed the Blues of their decision following the weekend victory over Gillingham, in which Walton kept a clean sheet, but the deal is thought to include a seven-day grace period, which means he could remain with the club until after the visit to Wanderers.
Ipswich have been working on a permanent deal for a goalkeeper who has impressed during his time on loan and continue to hold that interest, despite his recall. Talks are ongoing.
The 26-year-old is understood to be enjoying his football at Portman Road and is open to the possibility of a permanent move.
Walton’s contract with Brighton expires in the summer, with the Seagulls hopeful of recouping some money on a highly-rated player who has never managed to break through into their first-team.
He’s likely to return to the Amex to serve as the club’s third-choice goalkeeper between now and the end of the season, at which point he is likely to move on.
Brighton are keen to loan out giant Dutch keeper Kjell Scherpen, who played for them in the FA Cup at the weekend after second-choice Jason Steele picked up an injury. Spaniard Robert Sanchez is Brighton’s first choice goalkeeper.
Should Walton depart, even temporarily, it remains to be seen whether Ipswich would go in search of another goalkeeper or go with Vaclav Hladky.