Could any released Bristol City players reunite with Mark Ashton at Ipswich Town?

Published: 12:00 PM May 18, 2021

Hakeeb Adelakun is a free agent following a couple of impressive loan spells in League One with Rotherham and Hull. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

Bristol City have released several senior players - which is of particular interest to Ipswich Town given that they have appointed the Robins' backroom team of Mark Ashton (chief exec), Luke Werhun (head of operations) and Andy Ralls (director of performance), as well as potentially Andy Costin (sports science). STUART WATSON looks at who might be of interest to the Blues.

Rene Gilmartin, left, has started transitioning into coaching over recent years. Photo: Archant - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

RENE GILMARTIN

Former Walsall and Watford man, 33, has been a back-up goalkeeper for most of his career.

He’s been a player-coach at both Colchester and Bristol City over the last four years, assisting with the Robins Under-23s last season, and has also been keeper coach for the Republic of Ireland U21s since 2019.

Town do need a keeper coach following the departure of Jimmy Walker.

Jack Hunt is an attack-minded right-back with lots of Championship experience. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

JACK HUNT

Right-back, 30, has been a regular Championship starter over the last seven seasons with Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City.

Played a mixture of full-back and wing-back for the Robins in the season just gone. Gets forwards and is a good crosser of the ball.

Town won't be able to pin all their hopes on the injury-hit Kane Vincent-Young going into 2021/22.

Danny Simpson has worked his way back to fitness after injuries almost saw him hang up his boots. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

DANNY SIMPSON

Former Town loanee (2008) was a vital component of Leicester’s historic Premier League title-winning season of 2016.

He admits to being close to ‘packing it in’ after being released by Huddersfield in 2020 with a troublesome thigh injury.

Nigel Pearson gave him a chance at Bristol City though and the 34-year-old battled his way back to fitness, making four appearances last season.

Hunt would look a better option for right-back.

Nathan Baker is one of several experienced Bristol City players who have been released after injury-hit campaigns. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

NATHAN BAKER

Tall, left-footed, no-nonsense centre-half made close to 100 appearances in the Premier League for Aston Villa and has racked up in excess of 100 more in the Championship with Bristol City.

Hamstring injuries restricted him to just two league starts last season though.

The former England U21 international is still only 30. Could be imperious at League One level.

Henri Lansbury has also become a free agent. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

HENRI LANSBURY

Midfielder has been something of a pantomime villain when facing Ipswich Town over the years with the likes of Norwich, West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa.

Joined Bristol City on a short-term deal in January, after having his contract terminated by Villa, and went on to make 12 league starts.

Still only 30, he possesses real competitive edge and good set-piece deliveries. Injuries of the past would be a concern.

Liam Walsh starred on loan for Coventry when they won the League One title. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

LIAM WALSH

Former Everton youngster was a star man in the heart of Coventry City’s midfield when they won the League One title in 2019/20.

The 23-year-old looked set to play a prominent role for Bristol City after returning to his parent club, but a quad injury restricted him to just 124 minutes of action in the campaign just gone.

Classy two-footed player won’t be short of suitors. Swansea have been linked.

Back in January, Bristol City chief executive Mark Ashton – who is set to start the same role at Ipswich in June – said: “I spoke to Walshy for the second time recently. He said to me ‘look Mark, I want to be at the club moving forward. I'm really settled in the area and I just want to get back on the pitch and play’.”

Jamie Paterson (right) has plenty of Championship experience. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

JAMIE PATERSON

Has gained plenty of Championship experience with Nottingham Forest, Huddersfield, Derby and Bristol City over the last eight seasons.

The versatile 29-year-old can play in the middle or on either flank. He started last season in top form, contributing four goals and two assists, but injuries meant he didn’t play from February onwards.

He tweeted recently: “I always gave 110% effort every time I played. This is the time for me to move on with a fresh challenge which I’m excited about!”

A player City fans seemed disappointed to see leave.

Andreas Weimann (left) started last season superbly before a cruciate knee injury struck. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

ANDREAS WEIMANN

Austrian winger made more than 100 appearances in the Premier League with Aston Villa and has spent the last six seasons playing for Derby, Wolves and Bristol City.

Scored two goals in seven appearances at the start of last season before a cruciate knee injury ended his campaign in October.

The 29-year-old returned to training in March.

Tommy Rowe has played at various levels in the EFL. Could he be persuaded to drop back down to League One? Photo: PA - Credit: PA

TOMMY ROWE

Former Manchester United youngster has played at all levels in the Football League for Stockport, Peterborough, Wolves, Scunthorpe, Doncaster and Bristol City.

After making 60 appearances for the Robins in the Championship over the last two seasons, could the 32-year-old be set for a return to League One?

He can play anywhere down the left side and has also played at centre-back and central-midfield too.

Could speak to his younger brother Danny about what life in Suffolk is like.

Hakeeb Adelakun has enjoyed impressive League One loan spells at Rotherham and Hull. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

HAKEEB ADELAKUN

Flying winger played loads of League One football for Scunthorpe at a young age before moving up to the Championship with Bristol City in 2018.

He may not have made the breakthrough with the Robins, but has had some impressive loan spells back in League One with Rotherham and Hull - both of whom got promoted in the seasons he contributed to.

The 24-year-old, who is full of pace and power, has certainly impressed against Ipswich.

Marley Watkins (centre) saw a loan spell at Aberdeen cut short by injury during the first half of last season. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

MARLEY WATKINS

Versatile front man scored eight and provided nine assists to help Barnsley to League One promotion in 2015/16, but the two-cap Welsh international hasn’t kicked on in the Championship.

He had one underwhelming season at Norwich before making a £1m move to Bristol City. There, he has proved a bit-part player over the past three seasons, spending the first half of last season on loan at Aberdeen.

Famara Diedhiou will have Championship interest after he ran his contract down. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

FAMARA DIEDHIOU

Senegalese striker was Bristol City’s club-record signing back in 2017 when he was recruited from French club Angers for £5.3m.

He’s hit double figures for goals in all four seasons at the club, netting 51 times in 169 appearances, before running his contract down.

Will almost certainly be staying in the Championship or moving abroad. The Northern Echo reports he his wage demands have priced him out of a move to Middlesbrough.