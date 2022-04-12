Town U23s go top of table with win at Robins

Match Report

Ipswich Town's Under 23 side won a top-of-the-table clash 1-0 at league leaders Bristol City this afternoon.

The young Blues bounced back from last week's 1-0 loss to Hull City in style, seeing off a Bristol side who were unbeaten in seven games going into the clash.

Matt Ward got the winner after 33 minutes, with striker Tyreece Simpson and midfielder Tawanda Chirewa also going close to doubling the lead in the second half at the Robins High Performance Centre.

Bristol had several chances to even the scores, but Town keeper Lewis Ridd made a string of fine saves to keep the Blues ahead.

The Town squad didn't feature centre-back Elkan Baggott, suggesting he could well be involved for the first team in their trip to Rotherham United on Saturday.

Both George Edmundson (injured) and Cameron Burgess (suspended) will miss the game, meaning Baggott could well be next in line to play on the left side of Town's back three.

Town's win at Bristol sees them jump above the Robins and go two points clear at the top of Professional Development League Two.

The U23s are next in action on Friday April 29, when they travel to Peterborough United.

Town: Ridd, Agbaje, Stewart, Armin, Trialist, Alexander (C), Humphreys, Ward, Chirewa, Hughes, Simpson.

Subs: Williamson, Kabongolo, Siziba, Nwabueze, Buabo.