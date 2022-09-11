News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Rovers defender will miss trip to Town

Mark Heath

Published: 12:09 PM September 11, 2022
Updated: 12:10 PM September 11, 2022
Sheffield Wednesday's Lewis Gibson during the Sky Bet League One match at Hillsborough, Sheffield. P

Bristol Rovers defender Lewis Gibson will miss the trip to Ipswich Town on Tuesday night - Credit: PA

Bristol Rovers will be missing Premier League loanee Lewis Gibson when they travel to Portman Road on Tuesday night.

As it stands, Joey Barton's Gas head to Suffolk for a League One clash under the lights as football resumes following this weekend's postponements in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

And they'll face the Blues without Everton loanee Gibson, who's suffered a minor calf tear. His absence means Rovers are struggling for cover at the back, with James Connolly and James Gibbons recovering from stress fractures and out until October.

Classy left-sided centre-back Gibson has played four games for Rovers so far this season. He missed the 2-2 draw with Morecambe before this weekend's postponements. A loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday last season was marred by injuries. 

Barton said: "We thought he had a calf bruise. He got kicked in the calf and had a lot of blood in there and swelling. It’s just rumbled on and on and he ended up getting a secondary scan which has shown a minor tear.

"Obviously, because of his previous history, we’re keen not to rush him back. It would be foolish. It’s not a bad prognosis, he’s maybe a week away, but he’s disappointed because he gets his first decent stint and has to miss another little spell.

"The problem for us is getting him out on the grass and that has been the problem his whole career. He is clearly a talented boy."

