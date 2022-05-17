News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Former Town defender given U's job full-time

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 12:51 PM May 17, 2022
Maldon and Tiptree manager Wayne Brown after the FA Cup second round match at Wallace Binder Stadium

Wayne Brown is the new full-time boss of Colchester United - Credit: PA

Former Ipswich defender Wayne Brown has been appointed as the full-time boss of Colchester United. 

The 44-year-old, who was part of the Town squad which won promotion to the Premier League in 2000, was appointed interim boss at the Essex club midway through last season and has now been given the job full-time. 

Brown, whose job title is head coach, will continue to be assisted by former U’s boss Joe Dunne and Dave Huzzey after the trio pulled Colchester clear of relegation trouble during the second half of the campaign. They ultimately finished 15th. 

"It was a few months ago now that we were asked to come in on an interim basis, I really enjoyed it and it has been a real positive period over the months we've had." 

Colchester United's Tommy Smith (centre) is picked up by team-mate Luke Chambers (left) and goalkeep

Former Town duo Luke Chambers and Tommy Smith are at Colchester - Credit: PA

"I feel honoured and privileged to have been given the role on a permanent basis like this." 

Brown is in charge of a Colchester squad packed with former Ipswich players, with Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Alan Judge, Tommy Smith, Freddie Sears, Tom Eastman and Frank Nouble contracted for next season. 

Colchester are discussing a new contract with Emyr Huws, now his short-term deal has ended, while Dean Gerken has been released. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Striking new seafront café opens its doors to customers after two-year wait
  2. 2 Suffolk town named one of the best places to go on holiday in the UK
  3. 3 Forbidden Suffolk: 6 places you can't visit in the county
  1. 4 'It riles me to the core' - Anger as sofas dumped near Suffolk beauty spot
  2. 5 Four-bedroom cottage on Dunwich clifftops for sale for £295k
  3. 6 'The children were buzzing' - Ed Sheeran sends video to Suffolk school
  4. 7 Man stabbed in back and sides in Ipswich attack
  5. 8 Burns signs new deal after stunning debut season at Town
  6. 9 Travel: Stay on the UK's first floating glamping pod...in Beccles
  7. 10 Dog walker in his 70s suffers cuts and bruises after attack in west Suffolk

Myles Kenlock ended the season on loan at Colchester and could be a potential summer target, with the left-back released by Town. 


Football
Ipswich News
Colchester News

Don't Miss

Olivia Riley and her three dogs were killed after being being hit by a car in Chelsea

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk woman and her three dogs die in London crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A spectacular bolt of lightning ove the Suffolk coast as a huge thunderstorm brought an end to the s

Essex Live News

Thunderstorm warning issued for East of England

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Melton native Harry Wolff-Evans has taken over the popular Five Winds Farm butchery in Melton

Food and Drink

Award-winning scotch egg producer takes over Melton butchers shop

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Amigos in Bury St Edmunds is a highly popular dining destination in the town

Food and Drink

West Suffolk Mexican restaurant named among best in the UK

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon