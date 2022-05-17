Former Town defender given U's job full-time

Wayne Brown is the new full-time boss of Colchester United - Credit: PA

Former Ipswich defender Wayne Brown has been appointed as the full-time boss of Colchester United.

The 44-year-old, who was part of the Town squad which won promotion to the Premier League in 2000, was appointed interim boss at the Essex club midway through last season and has now been given the job full-time.

Brown, whose job title is head coach, will continue to be assisted by former U’s boss Joe Dunne and Dave Huzzey after the trio pulled Colchester clear of relegation trouble during the second half of the campaign. They ultimately finished 15th.

"It was a few months ago now that we were asked to come in on an interim basis, I really enjoyed it and it has been a real positive period over the months we've had."

Former Town duo Luke Chambers and Tommy Smith are at Colchester - Credit: PA

"I feel honoured and privileged to have been given the role on a permanent basis like this."

Brown is in charge of a Colchester squad packed with former Ipswich players, with Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Alan Judge, Tommy Smith, Freddie Sears, Tom Eastman and Frank Nouble contracted for next season.

Colchester are discussing a new contract with Emyr Huws, now his short-term deal has ended, while Dean Gerken has been released.

Myles Kenlock ended the season on loan at Colchester and could be a potential summer target, with the left-back released by Town.



