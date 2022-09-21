News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town set for bumper crowds at top-of-table clashes

Mark Heath

Published: 3:18 PM September 21, 2022
Updated: 3:53 PM September 21, 2022
Ipswich Town fans in fine voice during their team's 3-0 win over MK Dons yesterday

Ipswich Town will have huge followings for their games against Plymouth and Portsmouth - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town are set for bumper backings in their next two games as they tackle promotion rivals Plymouth and Portsmouth.

The Blues, top of the League One table, make the long trip to third-placed Plymouth on Sunday for a game which was moved back a day for Sky TV coverage and will now kick off at 12.30pm.

Incredibly, more than 1,000 fans will follow them - meaning that for every away game so far this season the Blue Army has been at least a thousand strong.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna applauds fans after the final whistle.

Kieran McKenna's Town play the two sides beneath them in the table next - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Town then return home the following Saturday for a mouth-watering clash with second-placed Portsmouth, the only other unbeaten team in the third tier as it stands.

Already, almost 25,000 tickets have been snapped up for that match, the first of three #PackOutPR fixtures.

If you have yet to get your tickets, you can buy them here.

The other two games in the #PackOutPR bundle are Lincoln City (October 15) and Derby County (October 21).

