'Roll on the cup games' - Burgess keen for feelgood factor to build

Ipswich Town defender Cameron Burgess says the clubs players are determined to keep the feelgood factor going during a break from league action.

The Blues produced a statement 4-1 victory at high-flying Wycombe on Tuesday night in front of 1,800 jubilant away fans.

Paul Cook's men have now won six of their last 10 league games to move up to ninth in the League One table, but we're now at the stage of the campaign where league action stops for 10 days.

On Saturday, Town host struggling League Two side Oldham Athletic in an FA Cup first round tie. Remarkably, the Blues have won just one of their last 19 games in the world famous competition.

Wes Burns celebrates his second half goal at Adams Park against Wycombe. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Then, next Tuesday, Colchester United, also in the bottom half of the division below, head up the A12 for the final game of a finely-poised Papa John's Trophy group. Whoever comes out on top will progress to the first knockout round.

You may also want to watch:

What sort of teams Cook fields for these matches remains to be seen. One thing's for sure, though, whoever plays will be motivated to play their way into contention for three crunch league fixtures against top-six sides Oxford United (h), Sunderland (a) and Rotherham (h).

"We take this result now into the cup games," said Burgess. "Hopefully we go and get the two results which take us through to the next round in both competitions.

"For us it's just a case of 'roll on the next game'."

Reflecting on a memorable night at Adams Park, Burgess, who came on for the injured Hayden Coulson at left-back, said: "They haven't lost at home all season, so it's a bit of a statement if you like. But it's just another step on the road and hopefully we can back it up on Saturday.

"We have mostly been a team that goes a goal up this season so coming from behind is a little bit different. We stuck to the game plan and it worked for us in the end.

"We managed the big moments. We knew their big threats and how they'd play. We knew what we'd have to deal with and I think we did that for the most part of the game. When we hadn't done that before is when we had got some bad results. So now we have to do that in every game. If we can keep playing our game we will be alright."

With five of Town's next six games at Portman Road, Burgess added: "The fans were brilliant all night. They never stopped singing and that really gets the boys going. It's been the same everywhere. It's like we're playing at home every week.

"You could see the celebrations when we scored the goals. Everyone was together. It's good to see and long may it continue."