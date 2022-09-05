News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Match Report

Town U21s fall just short as they battle back at Burnley

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 2:34 PM September 5, 2022
Matt Ward outnumbered at Wimbledon.

Matt Ward was among the scorers for Ipswich Town U21s as they were beaten 4-3 at Burnley - Credit: Steve Waller - StephenWaller.com

Ipswich Town U21s mounted a stirring comeback but fell just short as they suffered their first defeat of the season, 4-3 at Burnley this afternoon.

The young Blues, who have started their Professional Development League Two season with two wins and a draw, fell behind 3-0 at the break.

Gerard Buabo pulled one back on the hour mark, only for Ne-Jai Tucker to make it 4-1 to the hosts with nine minutes left.

But John McGreal's charges refused to lie down, storming back through an acrobatic Matt Ward effort on 82 minutes and then Jesse Nwabueze pulled the deficit back to a single goal in the 90th minute.

That was as close as the Blues could get though, as Burnley held on for a thrilling win.

Town: Williamson, Agbaje, Hudson, Alexander (C), Kabongolo, Stewart, Armin, Ward, Curtis, Page, Siziba.

Subs: Cullum, Manly, Buabo, Nwabueze.

Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A dog was rescued from the side of the A12 this morning

A12

Police rescue dog from the side of A12

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A drone shot of the fire at Wenhaston

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Huge fire breaks out in east Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The A12 has been closed between Marks Tey and Stanway

A12

Man arrested and A12 closed after serious crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Mrcus Harness cannot get past a defender during the first half at Accrington Stanley.

Football | Live

Matchday Live: How Town's 2-0 win at Accrington unfolded

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon