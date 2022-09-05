Town U21s fall just short as they battle back at Burnley

Match Report

Matt Ward was among the scorers for Ipswich Town U21s as they were beaten 4-3 at Burnley - Credit: Steve Waller - StephenWaller.com

Ipswich Town U21s mounted a stirring comeback but fell just short as they suffered their first defeat of the season, 4-3 at Burnley this afternoon.

The young Blues, who have started their Professional Development League Two season with two wins and a draw, fell behind 3-0 at the break.

Gerard Buabo pulled one back on the hour mark, only for Ne-Jai Tucker to make it 4-1 to the hosts with nine minutes left.

But John McGreal's charges refused to lie down, storming back through an acrobatic Matt Ward effort on 82 minutes and then Jesse Nwabueze pulled the deficit back to a single goal in the 90th minute.

That was as close as the Blues could get though, as Burnley held on for a thrilling win.

Town: Williamson, Agbaje, Hudson, Alexander (C), Kabongolo, Stewart, Armin, Ward, Curtis, Page, Siziba.

Subs: Cullum, Manly, Buabo, Nwabueze.