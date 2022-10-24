News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'He'll be a massive miss but players are ready' - Burns on Morsy absence and midfield reshuffle

Andy Warren

Published: 10:00 AM October 24, 2022
Updated: 10:39 AM October 24, 2022
Sam Morsy looks unimpressed after receiving a booking.

Sam Morsy looks unimpressed after receiving a booking which will keep him out of Tuesday's game with Port Vale - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Wes Burns has backed Ipswich Town’s back-up midfielders to deliver at Port Vale tomorrow night. 

With Sam Morsy suspended after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season and Lee Evans likely missing with a knee problem, boss Kieran McKenna will be asking the likes of Dominic Ball and Cameron Humphreys to step up in their place. 

“It’s a weird one with Samy (Morsy), because he gets the best out of himself when he plays on the edge, so you want that from him,” Burns said of his captain. 

Dominic Ball pictured against Arsenal U21s

Dominic Ball could start against Port Vale - Credit: Ross Halls

“He’ll be a massive miss but the squad has depth, with players ready to step into that role. No doubt whoever comes in will play exceptionally well. 

The absence of both Morsy and Evans could mean a first league start for teenager Cameron Humphreys, with Burns the latest senior player to praise the academy product. 

“He’s unbelievable,” Burns said of Humphreys. 

“He comes in every day and keeps his head down, working his socks off. No doubt, if he gets a chance he’ll take it with both hands.

 

“I thought he was exceptional at Cambridge on Tuesday and Panutche (Camara) isn’t too far away either, so he might be one who we rely on. 

“Bally (Dominic Ball) has been unlucky with a couple of injuries picked up just before the season but his time will come now. 

“Let’s hope he grabs it with both hands.” 

Ipswich’s squad depth is a key weapon in their battle to win promotion from League One this season, with Burns believing the Blues have as strong a group of players as he has known during his career. 

“Everyone is always ready to play their part,” he said. “It’s not just the starting XI, it’s everyone. 

RH 18 - Ipswich Town vs Northampton Town 300822

Could Cameron Humphreys make a first league start for Ipswich at Port Vale? - Credit: Ross Halls

“Even the boys who are sidelined at the moment like Cam (Burgess), Gassan (Ahadme) and Panutche (Camara), because it’s a squad effort on a daily basis.  

“That’s what’s going to get us over the line. We have a tight group who all see each other every day. I don’t think I’ve been in a dressing room as tight as this one.  

“Everyone gets on exceptionally well, which is quite rare in the workplace, so that’s really important to us.” 

