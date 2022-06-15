'It will help towards next season' - Burns on his international summer

Wes Burns has now won three caps for Wales - Credit: PA

Wes Burns believes his summer with Wales will help him hit the ground running when he returns to Ipswich Town.

The Blues’ player-of-the-year has won three caps for his country during a busy summer, which also saw Wales qualify for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Kieran McKenna and his squad are due to return to start pre-season training in Suffolk in the coming days, with Burns likely to be given some extra time off following his summer exploits.

But, when he does return, the 27-year-old is hoping his hard work on international duty will pay off.

“The one thing is that I don’t have to run on my own on the streets of Ipswich now, which is handy,” Burns said.

“I can come in here, work hard, and it will help towards next season because I don’t need to worry about my fitness.

“The training here has been pretty hard but also pretty handy for me.

“The standard of training here is what I aspire to be a part of every day. The work is hard but that’s exactly what you want it to be.”

Burns, who also finished last season as Town’s top scorer, started Wales’ two away games during his international summer, playing in both Poland and the Netherlands.

He also came off the bench on the closing stages of Wales’ draw with Belgium in Cardiff.