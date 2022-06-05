News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Burns misses out on huge Wales World Cup clash

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 10:32 AM June 5, 2022
Wes Burns made his Wales debut against Poland

Wes Burns made his Wales debut against Poland - Credit: @cymru Twitter

Ipswich Town's Wes Burns is one of five players left out of the Wales squad to face Ukraine later today in a World Cup play-off at Cardiff City Stadium, 5pm.

The Town attacking midfielder made his Wales debut against Poland on Wednesday in the Nations League and enjoyed a solid match during his hour on the pitch.

He was understandably hopeful of making the squad for today's big World Cup clash - the winners going to Qatar later this year. But he misses out of even a squad place.

“Just being a part of it, the whole experience was a massive learning curve and it’s one that will live with me forever,” Burns told Town’s club website, following his Wales debut."

After today's clash with Ukraine, Wales face a Nations League double-header against the Netherlands as well as a clash with Belgium. 

An international cap is the latest high of an extremely positive season for Burns, with the 27-year-old sweeping the board at Town’s end-of-year awards, finishing as top scorer, earning a spot in the League One Select XI and signing a new contract. 

