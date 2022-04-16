We need that 'killer instinct', says Burns after defeat at Rotherham

Match reaction

Wes Burns on the ball during the second half at Rotherham - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town winger Wes Burns says Town need to find that killer instinct to put teams away when they are on top.

The Blues went down 1-0 at Rotherham this afternoon, but had chances to take the lead in the first half, James Norwood in particular missing a gilt-edged opportunity.

The defeat means Ipswich will definitely be playing League One football next season, while Rotherham jumped back into the automatic play-off positions, even if for a short while.

"I think first half we played a lot better than we did second half basically," Burns said after the defeat at the New York Stadium.

"We created really good chances in the first half that we didn't take again. We've talked about it in the past, that we need to cash in on the big chances we create . We haven't got that cutting edge, that ruthless killer instinct to put teams away when we are on top."

Town gave as good as they got in the first half against the Millers, but the second period was very different, with the home side well on top.

"Second half I thought they came out and were brilliant to be fair," Burns said. "Put a squeeze on us, stopped us playing out from the back. It's a learning one for us.

"We are just not putting teams away when we are on top and it's something we need to address for next year because it's going to cost us in the long run if we can't put teams away when we are so dominant. Can be very frustrating at times."

James Norwood after miss-hitting a golden early chance at Rotherham - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

The defeat means Town are now out of the play-off picture. So, how does Burns view that?

"I mean we kind of knew, before today," he said. "We had got our heads round that before coming here today."

Rotherham meanwhile are still hoping to bounce straight back into the Championship after relegation last season.

"They have a style of play that suits the players they've got," Burns said.

"They are a big physical team, they crash the ball in the box, attack the set-pieces well, they're a handful, it suits them down to the ground. Their style of play might not suit our players. We play our way, they play the way they play."

Sone Aluko was booked for going for this high bouncing ball during the second half at Rotherham - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Burns is hoping Town can put on a good show in their final three games, starting at Portman Road on Tuesday night against Wigan.

"For us, mainly like I said before, it's about putting on a good show," he said.

"Our travelling fans were brilliant again today. They stick with us through thick and thin."

And Burns heaped praise on young debutant Elkan Baggott, who enjoyed a fine game in the three-man Town defence.

Elkan Baggott on his league debut at Rotherham - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"Elkan did very well," Burns said.

"Michael Smith is a formidable striker in this league, so it goes to show how well he did do.

"He kept him quiet through most of the game, the one opportunity he did get wasn't down to Elkan, more our lack of concentration on a set play, which fell nicely in the box to him.

"Give Smith that sort of time in the box and he's going to punish you."