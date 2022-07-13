'A very good test' - Burns on Town's pre-season progress after Hammers clash

Match reaction

Wes Burns believes Ipswich Town’s display against West Ham United will stand them in good stead as the League One season fast approaches.

The Blues lost the game at Portman Road 2-1 but gave as good as they got against a Premier League side including a number of senior faces, as well as former Ipswich midfielder Flynn Downes.

More than 15,000 fans were inside Portman Road for the contest, with Burns happy with his side’s performance and seeing plenty of positives with a little over two weeks to go until the big kick-off.

“It was very, very, very good,” the Welsh international said.

Town players in a huddle ahead of the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“It was nice to be back in front of a really good crowd at Portman Road. The fans came out in their thousands and we tried to put on as good a show as possible.

“The boss told us before the game that we needed to try and enjoy the occasion and enjoy working hard. We knew at times we would be under pressure and defending more than usual in the league games.

“It was a very good test for us. We were unlucky to lose the game because the two goals were a little sloppy on our behalf – conceding from the second phase of a set piece is an annoying one. But if we’re going to make mistakes, now is the right time to get them out of our system.”

Burns played 60 minutes against the Hammers and could potentially play 90 at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, with the wide player happy with his own progress during what has been a busy summer.

“I feel good,” said Burns, who made his Wales debut in June. “I think I could have played a little bit more because I felt strong and fit out there.

“It’s always a good sign when you feel like you can play more.

“Pre-season has been good so far. Getting away for a week together at Loughborough was positive for us and it was a good chance for the new lads to embed themselves into the group.”