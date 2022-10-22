'If I could bottle and sell it I’d be a millionaire' - Burns on emotions of Derby win

Match reaction

Wes Burns celebrates after scoring the only goal of the game. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Wes Burns would be a rich man if he could have bottled his emotions during and after Ipswich Town’s 1-0 victory over Derby.

The Welshman scored the Blues’ winner against the Rams, keeping his cool to finish well after Kayden Jackson’s shot had come back off the post.

There were joyous scenes at full-time, on a night where a big Portman Road crowd saw their team taste victory.

“If I could bottle it up and sell it then I think I’d be a millionaire because that feeling is amazing,” Burns said of his emotions on the night.

Wes Burns wheels away after giving Town the lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“There’s nothing like scoring in front of your home crowd in such a big game like this.”

Discussing his goal, Burns said: “I was more in the middle of the goal ready to celebrate with Jacko – he was unlucky tonight.

“He worked his socks off and is a credit to himself. He works hard every day and every time he’s asked to put a shift in for the lads he does it.

“He’s unlucky not to score and with his penalty, but on another night he could have scored a hat-trick.”

Town’s victory was built on hard work, with Kieran McKenna’s side pressing the Rams throughout, eventually forcing a crucial mistake from visiting skipper Curtis Davies.

“We try to impose our style on every game we play really, with that high counter press every time we lose the ball,” Burns said.

Lee Evans celebrates with Wes Burns, after he had scored to give Town a 1-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“That’s kind of paying us back massively in both games now and in a lot of them we are winning the ball high up to create chances and goals. We work hard on that every day and it’s nailed into us every day.

“I’ve spoken previously about how I think we’re the fittest team in the league and that shows and pays us back on the nights where we have to dig deep.”

He continued: “Getting the three points on a Friday night really piles the pressure on the teams around us because it’s better to have the points on the board I think.

“Everyone would rather have the points than games in hand. We have to keep tabs on the other teams. We focus on ourselves and each game as it comes, but it’s natural to look at the teams around you.”