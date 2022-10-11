'My focus is on Ipswich... if it comes, it comes' - Burns on potential World Cup call with Wales

News

Wes Burns is hoping to go to the World Cup with Wales - Credit: PA

Wes Burns is determined to keep his mind firmly on Ipswich Town’s promotion bid despite the prospect of a World Cup call-up.

The three-cap Wales international was away with his country in September and, while not getting any minutes against either Belgium or Poland, has a real chance of making Robert Page’s 26-man final squad for Qater, when it’s confirmed at the beginning of November.

But the winger is a central figure in Town’s bid to win promotion from League One this season, with the Blues’ No.7 keeping his mind firmly on the job in hand.

"Although I didn't get a chance to play, just being a part of it and watching some of the boys that are in that Wales camp or when we played Belgium and Poland was great for me,” Burns said.

“It's a massive learning experience for me just to see the way they train, the way they play and how they carry themselves on the pitch. So although I didn't get any minutes, I still learnt a lot when I was away.

“My focus is really on Ipswich, though. I want to get us promoted this year and I think everyone is in the same boat on that one.

“If I get a chance to go to the World Cup and I can tick it off my list and I can say I was at a World Cup, then brilliant. But Ipswich is at the forefront and that is where my head is at the moment. If it comes, it comes. If it doesn't, it doesn't.”

Burns isn’t the only player hoping for a Wales World Cup call, with midfielder Lee Evans keen to add to his four previous caps, the last of which came in 2019.

“I think Lee has got every chance as well if he carries on playing the way he does,” Burns said.

“He's been one of our standout players this season so far, so he's got every right to stake a claim to be on the plane to Qatar.”

Burns has made 11 appearances for Town this season, scoring twice, while Evans’ third goal of the campaign proved to be the Blues’ winner at Morecambe on Saturday.

Wales begin their World Cup campaign with a group clash against the USA on November 21, before a meeting with Iran on November 25 and a hotly-anticipated game with England on November 29.