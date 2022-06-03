Burns hoping he's earned boss's trust ahead of Wales' World Cup showdown

Ipswich Town’s Wes Burns insists he is ready if called upon as Wales bid to reach the World Cup this weekend.

The Blues’ wide man made his international debut on Wednesday as Wales were beaten 2-1 by Poland, with the Ipswich player achieving a lifelong dream in the process.

Next up, though, is the serious matter of a clash against Ukraine in Cardiff on Sunday, with the winners booking a place in Qatar.

“Just being a part of it, the whole experience was a massive learning curve and it’s one that will live with me forever,” Burns told Town’s club website, following his Wales debut.

“It’s been a lifelong dream to represent my country and it’s always good to test yourself against the best.

“Poland are a very strong international team with world-class players at their disposal. I really enjoyed testing myself against them.

“You can see how quickly they can punish you on the counter if you put a foot wrong, and it was definitely an experience I’ll learn from.”

Burns continued: “Full focus is now on Sunday’s game against Ukraine.

“We’ll prepare as normal. For me, it’s just a case of keeping my head down, working hard and showing the boss (Robert Page) that he can rely on me and trust me if selected.”

After the clash with Ukraine, Wales face a Nations League double-header against the Netherlands as well as a clash with Belgium.

Burns was expecting to have to wait until these games to make his international debut.

“I wasn’t expecting it to come as soon as it did,” the Town player admitted.

“I thought I might have been given an opportunity off the bench towards the end of this international campaign this month.

“I’ve had a few chats with the gaffer [Page] he’s been assuring me that I’ve been working hard in training and that I deserved my spot in the team.”

An international cap is the latest high of an extremely positive season for Burns, with the 27-year-old sweeping the board at Town’s end-of-year awards, finishing as top scorer, earning a spot in the League One Select XI and signing a new contract.