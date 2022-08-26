Burns back in training ahead of Town's clash with Barnsley

Team news

Ipswich Town winger Wes Burns has returned to full training ahead of this weekend’s clash with Barnsley.

The Welsh international has missed the last two games with a groin problem, initially suffered in the warm-up ahead of the victory over MK Dons at Portman Road.

He was back in training with the Town squad this morning, with manager Kieran McKenna set to make a late call over his availability for the Tykes’ visit to Suffolk.

The Ipswich boss can call on summer signing Dominic Ball, though, with the midfielder yet to make his Ipswich debut having struggled with an ankle problem for several weeks.

“Dominic has trained all week with the rest of the group, so he’s in a really good place and is ready for selection,” McKenna said.

“Wes has just joined in with us today for the first time, so we will have to make a call on whether he’ll be involved and whether he is capable of any minutes tomorrow.”

McKenna, who revealed he had all 20 outfield players working in training today, said Ball’s return to fitness was part of the equation which allowed Rekeem Harper to join Exeter earlier this week.

“That was part of it,” McKenna said. “It wasn’t necessarily the only reason but we certainly couldn’t let anybody else leave from the midfield area until Dominic was back fit.

“And when he was we were more able to facilitate that, because the offer was there and it was something Rekeem wanted to pursue.”