Burns wins Town's prestigious player-of-the-year award

Wes Burns has continued his award-winning spree after being voted player-of-the-year by the club’s supporters.

The Welshman, who had already been named in the League One team of the season and won individual awards voted for by his team-mates and the club’s sponsors, picked up his latest prize from the Official ITFC Supporters Club at a ceremony this afternoon.

Burns, who has also finished as Town’s top scorer on 13 following his brace against Charlton earlier in the day, came out on top in the fans’ vote ahead of team-mate Janoi Donacien, who himself has enjoyed a supremely consistent season.

Welshman Burns joins a prestigious list of winners, including some of the greatest players in the club’s history, following an excellent first season in Suffolk.

He also won the ‘Ultimate Members’ player-of-the-year prize to complete his sweep of awards.

Cameron Humphreys was named as the club’s academy player-of-the-year on the same day he made his home league debut for the club.

Bersant Celina previously won he club’s goal of the season award for his spectacular effort against Crewe in October.

IPSWICH TOWN SUPPORTERS’ PLAYER-OF-THE-YEAR

2021/2022: Wes Burns

2020/2021: James Wilson

2019/2020: No winner

2018/2019: Luke Chambers

2017/2018: Bartosz Bialkowski

2016/2017: Bartosz Bialkowski

2015/2016: Bartosz Bialkowski

2014/2015: Daryl Murphy

2013/2014: Christophe Berra

2012/2013: Tommy Smith

2011/2012: Aaron Cresswell

2010/2011: Jimmy Bullard

2009/2010: Gareth McAuley

2008/2009: Richard Wright

2007/2008: Jonathan Walters

2006/2007: Sylvain Legwinski

2005/2006: Fabian Wilnis

2004/2005: Shefki Kuqi

2003/2004: Ian Westlake

2002/2003: Matt Holland

2001/2002: Mark Venus

2000/2001: Marcus Stewart

1999/2000: James Scowcroft

1998/1999: Jamie Clapham

1997/1998: Matt Holland

1996/1997: Mauricio Taricco

1995/1996: Simon Milton

1994/1995: Craig Forrest

1993/1994: John Wark

1992/1993: Mick Stockwell

1991/1992: John Wark

1990/1991: David Linighan

1989/1990: John Wark

1988/1989: John Wark

1987/1988: Frank Yallop

1986/1987: Romeo Zondervan

1985/1986: Terry Butcher

1984/1985: Terry Butcher

1983/1984: Trevor Putney

1982/1983: Paul Mariner