News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Burns wins Town's prestigious player-of-the-year award

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 5:21 PM April 30, 2022
Wes Burns wheels away after scoring Towns second.

Wes Burns has been voted Ipswich Town's player-of-the-season by supporters - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Wes Burns has continued his award-winning spree after being voted player-of-the-year by the club’s supporters. 

The Welshman, who had already been named in the League One team of the season and won individual awards voted for by his team-mates and the club’s sponsors, picked up his latest prize from the Official ITFC Supporters Club at a ceremony this afternoon.  

Burns, who has also finished as Town’s top scorer on 13 following his brace against Charlton earlier in the day, came out on top in the fans’ vote ahead of team-mate Janoi Donacien, who himself has enjoyed a supremely consistent season. 

Welshman Burns joins a prestigious list of winners, including some of the greatest players in the club’s history, following an excellent first season in Suffolk. 

He also won the ‘Ultimate Members’ player-of-the-year prize to complete his sweep of awards. 

Cameron Humphreys was named as the club’s academy player-of-the-year on the same day he made his home league debut for the club. 

Bersant Celina previously won he club’s goal of the season award for his spectacular effort against Crewe in October.  

Most Read

  1. 1 New bar serving gourmet grazing platters opens in Woodbridge 
  2. 2 'I can leave with my head held high' - Norwood announces his exit
  3. 3 Suffolk mum found guilty of neglect after baby daughter died sentenced
  1. 4 Matchday Recap: Norwood completes scoring in Town rout
  2. 5 Person detained as Ferrari crashes in busy Ipswich road
  3. 6 Ipswich to Felixstowe vintage car run returns for golden celebration
  4. 7 A day of chances, farewells and an awards chase in Town's final fling
  5. 8 Thief who admitted spate of burglaries across Suffolk jailed
  6. 9 Air ambulance called to medical emergency in Ipswich town centre
  7. 10 'He had a heart of gold' - victim of fatal crash named

IPSWICH TOWN SUPPORTERS’ PLAYER-OF-THE-YEAR 

2021/2022: Wes Burns

2020/2021: James Wilson 

2019/2020: No winner 

2018/2019: Luke Chambers 

2017/2018: Bartosz Bialkowski 

2016/2017: Bartosz Bialkowski 

2015/2016: Bartosz Bialkowski 

2014/2015: Daryl Murphy 

2013/2014: Christophe Berra 

2012/2013: Tommy Smith 

2011/2012: Aaron Cresswell 

2010/2011: Jimmy Bullard 

2009/2010: Gareth McAuley 

2008/2009: Richard Wright 

2007/2008: Jonathan Walters 

2006/2007: Sylvain Legwinski 

2005/2006: Fabian Wilnis 

2004/2005: Shefki Kuqi 

2003/2004: Ian Westlake 

2002/2003: Matt Holland 

2001/2002: Mark Venus 

2000/2001: Marcus Stewart 

1999/2000: James Scowcroft 

1998/1999: Jamie Clapham 

1997/1998: Matt Holland 

1996/1997: Mauricio Taricco 

1995/1996: Simon Milton 

1994/1995: Craig Forrest 

1993/1994: John Wark 

1992/1993: Mick Stockwell 

1991/1992: John Wark 

1990/1991: David Linighan 

1989/1990: John Wark 

1988/1989: John Wark 

1987/1988: Frank Yallop 

1986/1987: Romeo Zondervan 

1985/1986: Terry Butcher 

1984/1985: Terry Butcher 

1983/1984: Trevor Putney 

1982/1983: Paul Mariner 

Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The Grundisburgh Dog Delicatessen has been named as the best farm shop/deli in East Anglia

Suffolk Live News

'I feel lost for words' - Suffolk deli crowned best in East Anglia

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Double stabbing at Harland cout in Bury St Edmunds PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of murder as man killed in stabbing named

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk police dealt with more than 400 calls overnight on New Year's Eve

Suffolk Constabulary | Updated

Suffolk police officer sacked for stealing dead man's belongings

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened in the car park of the Leather Bottle pub in Colchester

Pub where licence revoked over drug dealing applies for new licence

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

person