Burns wins Town's prestigious player-of-the-year award
- Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com
Wes Burns has continued his award-winning spree after being voted player-of-the-year by the club’s supporters.
The Welshman, who had already been named in the League One team of the season and won individual awards voted for by his team-mates and the club’s sponsors, picked up his latest prize from the Official ITFC Supporters Club at a ceremony this afternoon.
Burns, who has also finished as Town’s top scorer on 13 following his brace against Charlton earlier in the day, came out on top in the fans’ vote ahead of team-mate Janoi Donacien, who himself has enjoyed a supremely consistent season.
Welshman Burns joins a prestigious list of winners, including some of the greatest players in the club’s history, following an excellent first season in Suffolk.
He also won the ‘Ultimate Members’ player-of-the-year prize to complete his sweep of awards.
Cameron Humphreys was named as the club’s academy player-of-the-year on the same day he made his home league debut for the club.
Bersant Celina previously won he club’s goal of the season award for his spectacular effort against Crewe in October.
IPSWICH TOWN SUPPORTERS’ PLAYER-OF-THE-YEAR
2021/2022: Wes Burns
2020/2021: James Wilson
2019/2020: No winner
2018/2019: Luke Chambers
2017/2018: Bartosz Bialkowski
2016/2017: Bartosz Bialkowski
2015/2016: Bartosz Bialkowski
2014/2015: Daryl Murphy
2013/2014: Christophe Berra
2012/2013: Tommy Smith
2011/2012: Aaron Cresswell
2010/2011: Jimmy Bullard
2009/2010: Gareth McAuley
2008/2009: Richard Wright
2007/2008: Jonathan Walters
2006/2007: Sylvain Legwinski
2005/2006: Fabian Wilnis
2004/2005: Shefki Kuqi
2003/2004: Ian Westlake
2002/2003: Matt Holland
2001/2002: Mark Venus
2000/2001: Marcus Stewart
1999/2000: James Scowcroft
1998/1999: Jamie Clapham
1997/1998: Matt Holland
1996/1997: Mauricio Taricco
1995/1996: Simon Milton
1994/1995: Craig Forrest
1993/1994: John Wark
1992/1993: Mick Stockwell
1991/1992: John Wark
1990/1991: David Linighan
1989/1990: John Wark
1988/1989: John Wark
1987/1988: Frank Yallop
1986/1987: Romeo Zondervan
1985/1986: Terry Butcher
1984/1985: Terry Butcher
1983/1984: Trevor Putney
1982/1983: Paul Mariner