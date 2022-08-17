News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Match reaction

'We deserved more' - Burton boss on Town defeat

Mark Heath

Published: 10:24 AM August 17, 2022
Kieran McKenna on the touchline at Burton Albion.

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna on the touchline at Burton Albion as Brewers' boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink also watches on - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said his struggling side deserved to get something from their 1-0 defeat to table-topping Ipswich Town last night.

The Brewers caused Ipswich real problems in a rainy first half, their direct physical play asking different questions of a Town side who strolled to a 3-0 win over MK Dons on Saturday.

But Marcus Harness rifled in a cracking goal just after the hour mark to put Town ahead to stay. For Harness, the low drilled effort made it three goals in three games.

Conor Chaplin celebrates at Burton Albion.

Conor Chaplin celebrates at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

And star man Christian Walton made some fine saves to ensure he claimed his second straight clean sheet, as Town went a point clear of Peterborough at the top of the early League One table.

Hasselbaink, whose side have now taken a solitary point from their first four games, said: "Our game plan was really good.

"We deserved more out of the game and that’s where we need to improve as we need to take the chances we had … and we had some really good chances.

“Gassan (Ahadme) was absolutely magnificent again today after Saturday, but he needs to score and reward himself for that kind of performance.

"I have told him that he has done ever so well and that his work rate was magnificent but now when you get a chance when you play against a good team like Ipswich and you might only get one chance, you need to take it. If he does that, he will be a top, top striker because he has everything you need.

Ipswich Manager Kieran McKenna celebrates the win after the final whistle at Burton Albion.

Ipswich Manager Kieran McKenna celebrates the win after the final whistle at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“But I’m really happy with the performance. The boys are gutted that they haven’t got anything out of the game but the performance is really encouraging.”

Town now travel to Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Burton Albion vs Ipswich Town
