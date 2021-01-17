News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
WATCH: Chambers makes key block and McGuinness heads home in Town win at Burton

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 1:19 PM January 17, 2021    Updated: 1:24 PM January 17, 2021
Goalmouth action in football

Mark McGuiness rises to head home in Town's win at Burton Albion - Credit: ITFC YouTube

Ipswich Town claimed a vital, hard-fought 1-0 win at Burton Albion yesterday - and you can watch the highlights here.

Paul Lambert's men, who went into the clash with the rock-bottom Brewers after losing 3-2 at home to second-bottom Swindon last week, were far from impressive in the victory, but showed spirit and fight. 

Mark McGuinness won the game with a second half header, after Luke Chambers had earlier hurled himself in front of a goal-bound Burton shot, at almost point-blank range, to keep his team level.

The Blues now face two huge home games against promotion rivals - Peterborough next Saturday, followed by Sunderland on Tuesday night.

Football
Ipswich News

