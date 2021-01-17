WATCH: Chambers makes key block and McGuinness heads home in Town win at Burton

Video

Published: 1:19 PM January 17, 2021 Updated: 1:24 PM January 17, 2021

Ipswich Town claimed a vital, hard-fought 1-0 win at Burton Albion yesterday - and you can watch the highlights here.

Paul Lambert's men, who went into the clash with the rock-bottom Brewers after losing 3-2 at home to second-bottom Swindon last week, were far from impressive in the victory, but showed spirit and fight.

Mark McGuinness won the game with a second half header, after Luke Chambers had earlier hurled himself in front of a goal-bound Burton shot, at almost point-blank range, to keep his team level.

The Blues now face two huge home games against promotion rivals - Peterborough next Saturday, followed by Sunderland on Tuesday night.