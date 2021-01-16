Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 win at Burton

Opinion

Ipswich Town won 1-0 at Burton Albion this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Tomas Holy

Back in the side for the first time since the end of November and had very little to do in the first half, with a much-larger percentage of his kicking going long than we’ve been used to in recent weeks. Had a nervy moment at the start of the second half when he came off his line a little late but still managed to block Lucas Akins’ shot behind. Toto Nsiala owes his goalkeeper after the Czech pounced as the ball headed towards the net after the defender had slashed at a ball coming into the box. 6

Luke Chambers

The skipper was solid throughout this game in which his greatest contribution was an unbelievable block as he threw his body in from of Charles Vernam’s shot just before half-time. He got forward a little more in the second period and delivered some dangerous crosses before helping see out the win in a professional. 7

Toto Nsiala

Like Holy, this was the big defender’s first game since the end of November and he started it very well, making an excellent tackle on Vernam and a number of excellent headed clearances as he battled Kane Hemmings. Had Town’s only real first-half chance as he headed wide from a corner and continued to defend well into the second period, before Holy got him out of jail. He was Town’s best player in this game. 8

Mark McGuinness

Kept his place while Luke Woolfenden dropped down to the bench and made some monstrous clearances from the heart of defence before scoring Ipswich’s winner as he got over his man to head home and secure three points. 7

Stephen Ward

The veteran Irishman had a tough time of things against big wideman Akins, struggling to win 50/50 balls while also finding it hard to get forward. It felt like the majority of his passes were back to Holy but, in the second half, he had a few brighter moments. 5

Andre Dozzell

Saw very little of the ball in the first half as Town struggled to gain a midfield platform but came into the game more as the contest went on. Began to work the ball better and linked up with forwards more often while also putting himself about during the final 20 minutes. 5

Flynn Downes

Throwing the midfielder in for a start, and ultimately 90 minutes, was a big ask after so long out and he deserves great credit for getting through the game. He’s clearly a long way from full fitness and isn’t the Flynn Downes we’re used to seeing, but we did see flashes of what he’s all about. There’s plenty more to come. 5

Teddy Bishop

Another returning after a long time out and, for spells of the first period, looked the most likely player to make something happen on the few occasions he got on the ball in dangerous areas to run towards goal. His final act was to win the free-kick which ultimately provided the goal, before he was replaced. 6

Alan Judge

After being one of Town’s better players in last weekend’s loss for Swindon as a No.10, the Irishman was moved to a wide-right role in this one. His crossing was the most-likely route to goal in the first period, without ever really threatening, but he took that up a gear in the second half. His cross led to the goal before he also put in a dangerous ball from which Aaron Drinan had a shot saved. He played a big part in seeing the game out by trying to keep the ball in the corner. 6

Gwion Edwards

The sight of the Blues’ top scorer returning to action was a welcome one as he lined up on the left flank and, while having few sights of goal, the Welshman did look sharp when he was able to get on the ball and run. Town would have wanted that to happen more often in future games. 6

James Norwood

The striker’s first start since November lasted an hour and, while he had no real sights of goal, he looked to contribute with some neat, off the cuff flicks and attempts to run onto a couple of through balls. He was replaced just before the hour mark having been booked in ridiculous circumstances, as the referee punished him for returning to the pitch too early following treatment, despite the fourth official giving him the ok to enter the field. 5

Aaron Drinan (for Norwood, 59)

Aside from McGuinness’s goal the Irishman had Town’s two best chances after replacing Norwood, shaping a header well off the top of the bar before a downward header was saved by Ben Garratt. His first Ipswich goal feels like it should come soon. 5

Oli Hawkins (for Bishop, 72)

The big striker came on and, within seconds, the ball was in the back from McGuinness’s towering header. He won a few decent flick-ons and helped see the game out from there.5

Freddie Sears (for Edwards, 79)

The wide man replaced Edwards for the final 10 minutes, with the majority of his work seeing him try to keep the ball in the corner. n/a

