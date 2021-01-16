News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Matchday Live: A big day for Lambert and his side at bottom side Burton

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 12:00 PM January 16, 2021   
Ipswich Town take on Burton Albion this afternoon

Ipswich Town take on Burton Albion this afternoon - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Burton Albion this afternoon - 3pm.

The Blues beat the Brewers 2-1 at Portman Road a little over a month ago, before Town began a 25-day break from action due to coronavirus.

Burton were bottom of the table then and still are now, though they have changed their manager since then with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink replacing Jake Buxton.

It's a big game for Paul Lambert and his team, which you can follow right here.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

