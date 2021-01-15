Everything you need to know about Burton Albion v Ipswich Town

Video

Published: 7:00 PM January 15, 2021

Ipswich Town travel to League One basement boys Burton Albion for a crunch game tomorrow afternoon. Mark Heath brings you everything you need to know about the match...

Emyr Huws scored the winner against Burton at Portman Road on December 15 - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

WHEN & WHERE

The match will take place at the Pirelli Stadium in Burton, with a 3pm kick-off.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, the game will be played behind closed doors - but it is available to watch live online.

HOW TO WATCH

You can watch the game at Burton on Town's iFollow streaming service.

Match passes cost £10 and can be purchased here.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, BBC Radio Suffolk will not be travelling to away fixtures until further notice.

Supporters who are watching on iFollow Ipswich will have the option of listening to 'home commentary' provided by BBC Radio Derby or the ambient/stadium sound.

BBC Radio Suffolk will still be broadcasting commentary of the game to their listeners, but that cannot be synced up to the iFollow feed.

REFEREE & MATCH OFFICIALS

The match will be refereed by Neil Hair. He's been in charge of 16 League One, Two, FA Cup and EFL Trophy games so far this season, including Town's 2-1 defeat to Arsenal U21's in the Trophy at the start of September, handing out 66 yellow cards and one red.

His assistants will be Andrew Dallison and Kevin Morris. The fourth official is Gareth Mellor.

LEAGUE POSITIONS

Despite their struggles, Town are still eighth in League One, a point outside the play-off spots. A win could see them move as high as fourth, while a loss could see them drop to 11th.

Burton, meanwhile, are rock bottom of the table. Even a win is unlikely to see that change.

Star midfielder Flynn Downes could be in line to start after injury

TOWN TEAM NEWS

Marcus Evans believes that Lambert and Town will turn things around when the slew of injured players return to action. Well, they're starting to come back now.

Flynn Downes and James Norwood came off the bench and improved things in the defeat to Swindon last week, and they could well be in line to start in what is a huge game for Lambert.

Jon Nolan, Teddy Bishop and Gwion Edwards all returned to training on Monday, and could be on the bench.

One thing's for sure, as Luke Woolfenden made clear, with all their big guns - minus Kane Vincent-Young - coming back, there are no excuses for Lambert and his charges going forward.

FORM

Town have won two, lost two and drawn one of their last five games, including an unconvincing 2-1 win over the Brewers back on December 15, their last game before the Covid-19 break and subsequent loss to Swindon.

Burton won at Gillingham last time out, but have lost four of their last five - including two 5-1 thumpings.

BETTING

According to Oddschecker, Town are the favourites to win this game, with 6/4 available at some bookmakers.

You can get 21/10 on Burton, with a draw priced at 12/5.







