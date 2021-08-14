News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Matchday Live: Cook's Town begin away campaign at Burton

Andy Warren

Published: 12:00 PM August 14, 2021   
Ipswich Town take on Burton Albion this afternoon

Ipswich Town take on Burton Albion this afternoon

Ipswich Town begin their away campaign at Burton Albion this afternoon - kick-off 3pm.

The Blues have a perfect record at the Pirelli Stadium, having won on all four of their previous visits to take on the Brewers.

And they'll be hoping for the same again this afternoon when Paul Cook's side take on a Brewers team managed by Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Ipswich have begun their season with a home draw with Morecambe and a cup loss to Newport County, but will be hoping for better this afternoon.

You can follow the game live with us right here.

Burton Albion vs Ipswich Town
