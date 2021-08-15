47 images from Ipswich Town's loss at Burton Albion

Gallery

Lee Evans is cleaned out by a challenge from Michael Mancienne at The Pirelli Stadium. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town were beaten 2-1 at Burton Albion on Saturday, as Scott Fraser's penalty miss proved costly.

The Scot, playing against his former club, saw his spot kick saved midway through the second half, before Lucas Akins made Ipswich pay with a penalty of his own, just a few minutes before the final whistle.

Earlier in the contest, Joe Pigott had forced an own goal to level matters, after Joe Powell's opener.

Town were followed by a travelling army of 1,700 supporters, packing out the terrace behind the goal and providing an excellent atmosphere for Town's first away game of the season.

Warren Page captured the best of the action.

Paul Cook before kick-off at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kyle Edwards during the warm-up at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Joe Piggott is just off target with a header at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Armando Dobra shields the ball at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Lee Evans in the midfield at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Joe Piggott chases down the ball at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Joe Piggott is involved with Ipswich's equaliser at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kane Vincent-Young goes for the ball with Burton's Tom Hamer at The Pirelli Stadium. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Being a fan can be difficult at times: Town fans at The Pirelli Stadium. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Scott Fraser's saved penalty at The Pirelli Stadium. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Scott Fraser is disappointed after his saved penalty at The Pirelli Stadium. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Paul Cook is frustrated at The Pirelli Stadium. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Louie Barry wins a second half penalty for Ipswich at The Pirelli Stadium. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Rakeem Harper with a late headed chance at The Pirelli Stadium. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kyle Edwards on his debut at The Pirelli Stadium. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Paul Cook applauds the travelling supporters at The Pirelli Stadium. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

The travelling supporters at The Pirelli Stadium. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Town fans before kick-off at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Louie Barry in action at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Scott Fraser after over stretching himself at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Paul Cook holds his head during the second half at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Armando Dobra is beaten to the rebound from the missed penalty during the second half at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kane Vincent-Young is kept at bay by Lucas Akins at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Town fans at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

A disappointed Lee Evans at the final whistle at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kyle Edwards on his debut at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Rakeem Harper shoots whilst off-balance at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

The two managers have a little altercation on the touchline which resulted in Paul Cook being shown a yellow card at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

The two managers are all smiles again after a little altercation on the touchline which resulted in Paul Cook being shown a yellow card at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Lee Evans is disappointed at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Janoi Donacien with a flicked header at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Vaclav Hladky is sent the wrong way for the winning penalty at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Lucas Akins celebrates sending Vaclav Hladky the wrong way for the winning penalty at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Scott Fraser is disappointed on the final whistle at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Louie Barry gets a hug from a relative at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd







