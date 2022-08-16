How the Ipswich Town players performed in their Burton Albion win

Player Ratings

Ipswich Town beat Burton Albion 1-0 this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

Was in the thick of the action early, here, with a scramble in the Ipswich box resulting in the keeper’s bar being rattled, with suggestion he may have gotten a finger to it. Made one really good save to stop Gassan Ahadme’s shot in a game where Ipswich really saw the value of a confident goalkeeper who could handle well in wet conditions and deal with dangerous balls in the air. Made a brilliant save to keep out Ahadme with his feet, before holding a couple of shots late on. An outstanding display on a night where he appeared to be hit by an object thrown from the crowd. Played superbly with his feet, too. 9

Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton celebrates a win at the final whistle at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Janoi Donacien

After a stand-out display as a flying wing-back on Saturday, this was a game requiring a completely different side to the defender’s game. Much of the play went down Ipswich’s left, but Donacien coped well enough when called upon in the first half. The second was a little different, though, with a period where he headed away under pressure four or five times in as many minutes. Another top performance, showing different strings to his bow. 8

Luke Woolfenden

At the heart of an Ipswich defence under constant attack during the first 30 minutes, Woolfenden was strong in the air and positionally sound. Gave the ball away for a big opening in the second half but recovered well, helping his side keep a clean sheet on a night where big Burton striker Gassan Ahadme was a big threat. Has a few things to iron out, but he helped his side here. 6

George Edmundson

The former Rangers man got away with a ball across the face of his own goal early on, which Town managed to deal with, but put in a big performance which included several important headed clearances to help keep the clean sheet intact. 7

George Edmondson threatens at the back post from a corner at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Greg Leigh

Involved right from the off as the left-sider, in for Leif Davis, was tested in the air. He passed most of those tests but did also find himself on the receiving end of calls from boss Kieran McKenna, as well as keeper Walton due to his positioning. Was much better in the second period and certainly played his part in the victory. 7

Sam Morsy

The Ipswich Town midfield saw very little of the ball in the first half of this game, but Morsy brought bite out of position and did his best to calm things down as Burton’s frenetic approach continued. Remained in control and helped his side grow into the game, before they eventually went on to win it. The Town midfield were in full control after the break. 8

Lee Evans

Another excellent performance from the Welshman who, like Morsy, grew into this game. By the time Town had begun to get the ball down and play, Evans was sweeping his side around the pitch nicely, while also putting his foot in when needed. 8

Kayden Jackson loses out at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kayden Jackson

Deployed in a role resembling right wing-back at times, where he worked extremely hard and did his defensive work well throughout, blocking some Burton openings in an unfamiliar position. Had a shot blocked of his own, while looking to attack when possible, before switching to a central striker role as the changes came. He was dangerous as Burton tired. 7

Sone Aluko

In for a start here and showed his creative side as he freed Freddie Ladapo for a first-half chance the striker couldn’t take. Saw the ball deep on a number of occasions and tried his best to turn and get his side playing in touch conditions, which wasn’t always possible as some balls went missing. Was replaced in the second period. 6

Marcus Harness

The attacker ultimately came up with the winner in this game, firing home his third in as many league matches from outside the penalty area. Prior to that he had gotten away with one when an extremely loose backpass set Ahadme clear in the first half, with Walton bailing him out. His touch wasn’t always on point but he kept working hard, which allowed him to take his chance when it came. His start in an Ipswich shirt has been an excellent one. 8

Freddie Ladapo reflects on missing the target when through on goal at Burton Albion. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Freddie Ladapo

Worked hard throughout, often without reward, but saw some chances go astray. He dragged a shot across goal in the first half and had another blocked before the break. His best chance came after the break, when Tom Hamer’s poor ball back put the Town striker through. His touch was heavy and the opportunity was gone. Ladapo plays an important role in this side. Surely the goals will come soon. 6

Kane Vincent-Young (Ladapo, 72)

On on the right flank and put in plenty of running, managing to break towards the box on a couple of occasions as the visitors began to take control of the game. 6

Conor Chaplin (for Aluko, 72)

As Ipswich began to have more possession, Chaplin was the perfect player to introduce as he combined some good moments on the ball with the required levels of hard work to see this game out. Enjoyed conducting the ever-vocal Town fans who remained in the stadium while the substitutes undertook their extra running after the game. 7

Tyreece John-Jules (for Harness, 72)

Part of a triple change which gave Ipswich a little more control as Burton began to tire. 6

Cameron Burgess (for Jackson, 90)

On for the final seconds and made a crucial headed clearance as Burton sent in a corner. n/a