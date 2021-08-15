'They didn't create a lot of chances': Burton boss Hasselbaink
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink heaped praise on his side after their victory over the Blues on Saturday.
A penalty miss by Town's Scott Fraser and a spot kick conversion by Lucas Akins in the second half swung the game in Albion’s favour.
Hasselbaink told the Burton club website: “We put in a big shift, and we always have to do that.
"The opposition demands that as they are a very, very good footballing team. You have to work hard if you want to get yourself in the game and I think we were immense. We made it very difficult for them and they didn’t create a lot of chances.
“I can’t say whether there’s was a penalty or not but Ben Garratt was there to make the save and that was a big, big moment. It was courage from Ben to stay calm and keep focussed. After that we kept on going and put ourselves in a position to score. We kept on knocking on the door and sometimes when you knock on the door it opens.”
Hasselbaink was disappointed that after taking the lead that Ipswich were back on level terms from a free kick soon after. The manager believed there was an infringement off the ball that should have ruled it out.
He said: “Even then we didn’t let heads go down and big credit to the players.”
The winner came from the penalty spot with Lucas Akins converting after missing in midweek against Oxford.
Hasselbaink added: “He has stepped up again and this time put it in the net. We have all missed them, I have missed them. It’s how you react, and Lucas has reacted magnificently. We scored at the right moment.”
With two wins from the first two league games then Hasselbaink has seen his team make the perfect start to the league campaign, but he says they must stay focussed.
“I want them to enjoy today, they are good guys and deserve it. But from tomorrow they need to start thinking about Sunderland and for the staff we don’t have time to celebrate we have to think about the next game.”