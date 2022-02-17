Burton sign former £13.5m striker ahead of Ipswich visit

Everton have signed striker Oumar Niasse ahead of their visit to Ipswich Town this weekend - Credit: PA

Burton Albion have signed free agent striker Oumar Niasse ahead of their visit to Ipswich Town this weekend.

The 31-year-old has been without a club since leaving Huddersfield in the summer, having not played a game for the Terriers due to injury.

He moved to England in 2016, joining Everton in a £13.5million deal, but ultimately made only 12 league starts for the Toffees and was told he could leave the club by former boss Ronald Koeman. He did manage eight goals for the club, though.

Niasse spent time on loan at Hull and Cardiff during his Everton career, before being released by the club in 2020.

He's not played a game of professional football in more than two years, but is bidding to revive his career with Burton.

The nine-cap Senegal international enjoyed prolific spells with Akhisar Belediyespor (Turkey) and Lokomotiv Moscow prior to his move to England.

Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said: “We are obviously aware that Oumar has been out of training for a while since he left Huddersfield.

“He’s been training with us for a short period and has shown a lot of hunger and desire to get back playing.

“We know he’s made over 50 Premier League appearances, and he’s shown us that he can add something to the squad that we have – hopefully he’ll be a good help for us to finish the season strongly.”

Niasse could make his Burton debut at Portman Road this weekend.