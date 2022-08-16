Here's how you can watch Town play Burton live tonight

Match Coverage

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town travel to Burton Albion tonight - here's how to watch the game live - Credit: Steve Waller -www.stephenwaller.com

Top of the table Ipswich Town travel to struggling Burton Albion for a League One clash tonight (7.45pm) - here's how you can watch the game live...

Kieran McKenna's men head to Staffordshire having earned seven points from their first three league fixtures, enough to put them atop the early table on goal difference.

Hosts Burton, on the other hand, have struggled so far, netting just one point from their first three matches, via a wild 4-4 draw at Accrington Stanley on Saturday in a game in which they led 3-0 and 4-2.

More than 1,600 Town fans are making the trip to the Pirelli Stadium later, but if you can't be there in person, you can watch the match live on Town's iFollow streaming service.

You can buy coverage of the game, featuring commentary from Glenn Wheeler and former Town midfielder Ian Westlake, for £10.

To buy a match pass, just click here.



