Meet Town's opponents, Burton Albion: Striker woes and the Marmite effect
Ipswich Town travel to Burton Albion this afternoon looking for their first League One win of the campaign after the opening week's draw with Morecambe. MIKE BACON takes a look at the opposition.
SOLID START
Burton got their League One season off to a solid start last weekend with an opening day 0-1 victory at Shrewsbury.
The home side welcomed boss Steve Cotterill back into the dugout but it was Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's side who took the points, John Brayford looping a header over Shrews keeper Marko Marosi on the half hour to secure the win.
“It was really hard-fought,” said Hasselbaink afterwards.
“I think in the first half we were tremendous and that forced them to make two changes at half-time.
“They headed it, they blocked and I’m very happy with the performance for the first game of the season.”
However, Burton couldn't follow up that victory with a second. They lost to Oxford United on penalties in the Carabao Cup in midweek.
THE GAFFER
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is in his second spell as boss at the Pirelli Stadium.
He first went there after managing Royal Antwerp in Belgium, joining Burton in November 2014. And he enjoyed wonderful success. In his first season he led them to their first-ever promotion to League One as champions of League Two.
On the back of that he got the job at QPR, before being dismissed in 2016. Since then he has managed Northampton, before returning to Burton at the start of this year.
Hasselbaink was a fine striker and played almost 600 professional games, his stand-out days being at Leeds and Chelsea.
He also scored nine goals in 23 matches during a four-year international career for the Netherlands national team, appearing at the 1998 FIFA World Cup.
HEAD TO HEAD
Burton are called 'The Brewers' stemming from the town's brewing heritage.
They only gained their Football League status as late as 2009, when Nigel Clough guided them to Conference glory. They have continued their rise, spending two seasons in the Championship.
Town and Burton have met eight times and Ipswich are yet to lose, winning seven of those fixtures and drawing one.
The last time they met in January of this year, Town won 0-1, Mark McGuinness getting his first senior goal.
STRIKER WOES
Burton have been struck down with a bit of a striker crisis.
Both Kane Hemmings and Louis Moult missed the Oxford clash with injury and another blow for the Brewers saw Deji Oshilaja on crutches after the game.
"Fingers crossed. We are busy with one and trying really hard to get a striker in on loan," Hasselbaink said.
"But we don’t just want a body we want to get the right one. We have identified him, but we have to wait.”
THE ODDS
Plenty of bookies still have Ipswich as slight favourites for this one, but with many the draw is shortening.
Town win: 6/4; Burton win: 15/8; Draw: 9/4
DID YOU KNOW?
Burton is the home of Marmite.
A dark, thick, yeast extract spread. It’s made from concentrated yeast extract, which is a by-product from brewing beer. It was conceived in 1902 when the Marmite Food Company opened a small factory in Burton-on-Trent – where it still resides today.
Ever since, Marmite’s distinctive taste has caused a great divide in Britain. Personally, this journalist likes it!