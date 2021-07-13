Former Ipswich skipper Edwards scores winning penalty as Bury beat Town to lift trophy

Published: 9:35 PM July 13, 2021

Kayden Jackson is all smiles after an assist for IpswichÕs opener at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Former Ipswich Town captain Carlos Edwards was the Bury match-winner as the two sides’ pre-season friendly was decided on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

The 42-year-old, who continues to play for the non-league side, scrambled home the leveller midway through the second half after Cameron Humphreys had given Ipswich the lead after just eight minutes, before scoring the winning penalty as his side won 5-3 on spot kicks.

The two sides were playing for the Martin Swallow Challenge Trophy, honouring long-time Ipswich fan and Bury volunteer Martin, who is currently battling a brain tumour.

It’s hoped the trophy, funded by the Ipswich Town Supporters Club, of which Martin is the serving vice-chairman, will be played between the two sides on an annual basis in pre-season following Bury’s inaugural win.

Cameron Humphreys says thanks for the assist to Kayden Jackson after giving Ipswich a first half lead at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Manager Paul Cook watched on from the stands, leaving coaches Gary Roberts and Francis Jeffers to lead a team including Kayden Jackson, Myles Kenlock, Teddy Bishop and Brett McGavin from the touchline.

The four players, currently training away from the Ipswich first-team and likely to move on this summer, helped the visitors to a 1-0 advantage at the break thanks to Humphreys’ strike, at which point the starting XI left the game and were replaced by an entirely new team.

A side including a number of first year scholars entered at the break and they were soon joined by a familiar face as former Ipswich skipper Edwards came on for the hosts. At 42, the former Trinidad and Tobago international was more than twice the age of every Town player on the pitch and ultimately found the equaliser.

Jackson was perhaps the pick of the four senior players on show for Town, running the channels well and putting in a handful of dangerous crosses, while Bishop was neat and tidy without being able to get on the ball and drive at the Bury defence on too many occasions.

Paul Cook watches the warm-up at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kenlock probed down the left while McGavin looked frustrated at times in the middle of the pitch, during a half where Humphreys and Nico Valentine looked dangerous for Town as the young defence stood firm at the back.

Town’s young second half side showed plenty of quality and created a string of good chances, before the match ultimately ended in a shootout defeat.

A crowd of 675 packed into Ram Meadow and created a great atmosphere as pre-season continued, with many of those in attendance witnessing a live football match for the first time in 18 months as the game continues to emerge from coronavirus restrictions.

Bishop, starting behind Jackson, was in the thick of the action early, seeing a shot blocked after Town had worked their way into the box, before Humphreys had the next Town opportunity as he turned Edwin Agbaje’s cross over the top of the bar and into the car park.

The Blues should really have been ahead after seven minutes, when Jackson was slid away down the right and pulled the ball back for Nico Valentine, but the teenage forward didn’t connect well enough with his cross, gifting an easy save to Bury keeper Ben Mayhew.

Brett McGavin wrestles for the ball at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Jackson was the source when Town’s goal did finally come, as he escaped down the right to cross low for Humphreys to fire into the roof of the net, before twisting and turning himself a few minutes later before his shot was blocked inside the box.

Bishop was the next to try his luck, curling a shot just over the top, before Kenlock and Jackson worked the ball down the left to present Humphreys with an opportunity which was superbly saved by Mayhew.

Ramadan’s flicked header brought Town keeper Lewis Ridd into action for the first time, as he made a simple save, before Cameron Stewart threw in an excellent block to stop a goalbound Jake Chambers-Shaw shot inside the box.

Bury came into the game more and more as the half went on, with Ipswich under increased pressure as the first half came to an end, before an entirely new XI took to the field for Town.

Also entering the game was former Town skipper Edwards, who was involved quickly, laying the ball inside for Ryan Stafford to stab a shot off the top of the crossbar before it dropped behind.

Gerrard Buabo had the first chance of the half for the new-look Ipswich side but, one-on-one with the goalkeeper, thumped his shot a good 20 metres over the top of the bar and into the trees behind.

Edwards bundled home the equaliser for the hosts as heroic Ipswich defending couldn’t quite keep the ball out, before Fin Barbrook rattled the outside of the post as the young Blues maintained a threat.

The youngster had a second chance just minutes later but, with the goal at his mercy, he couldn’t find the finish he needed as Mayhew was given the opportunity to make an admittedly good save.

The last chance fell to Buabo, but he again fired over the top as the game ended in a draw, before Bury scored all five of their penalties to claim the trophy.





Bury Town: Mayhew, Hood, Gardner, Jolland, Fenn, White, Chambers-Shaw, Horne, Hughes, Ramadan, Maughn

Subs: Stafford, Auger, Edwards, Hastings, Haddock, Mills, Foreman

Ipswich Town first half: Ridd, Agbaje, Kenlock. Stewart, Armin, McGavin, Chirewa, Valentine, Bishop, Humphreys, Jackson

Ipswich Town second half: Catley, Cousens, Stephenson, Bradshaw, H Barbrook, Moodie, F Barbrook, Osbourne, Manly, Buabo, Nwabueze

Penalty shoot out

Bury Town

Chambers-Shaw - scored

Mahew - scored

Stafford - scored

Taylor - scored

Edwards - scored

Ipswich Town

Moodie - scored

Manly - saved

Osbourne - scored

Nwabueze - scored