Matchday Live: Jackson and Bishop join young Blues for Bury visit

Published: 6:15 PM July 13, 2021

Out-of-favour quartet Kayden Jackson, Teddy Bishop, Brett McGavin and Myles Kenlock will all play for Ipswich Town when they face Bury Town this evening.

The four players have been training with the Blues’ Under 23s so far this summer after being told by manager Paul Cook they are free to move on.

But they will pull on an Ipswich shirt this evening when they face Bury as part of a team made up largely of Under 18 players.

One notable absence is midfielder Flynn Downes, who is likely to depart the Blues in the coming days. Bournemouth are at the head of the queue.

Town’s preparations for tonight’s game have been hit by a positive Covid case in the Blues’ Under 23 squad, which has also seen nine other players forced to isolate for 10 days.

There are unlikely to be any of Cook’s senior players involved in the game, with the bulk of the side made up of the young players who played in the second half at Dartford on Saturday.

Follow the game live with us right here.