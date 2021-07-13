Gallery
Picture special: 'Bomb squad' back as Blues lose at Bury
- Credit: Pagepix Ltd
Ipswich Town lost on penalties to Bury Town in their second pre-season friendly tonight - here are the best pictures from the game.
The two sides were playing for the Martin Swallow Challenge Trophy, honouring long-time Ipswich fan and Bury volunteer Martin, who is currently battling a brain tumour.
And, having taken the lead through Cameron Humphreys in the first half, Town were scuppered by their former captain Carlos Edwards in the second.
First the 42-year-old came off the bench to score the equaliser, before netting the winning effort as Bury lifted the trophy 5-3 in a hastily-arranged penalty shoot-out.
It was the second game with fans back for Town, following a season of coronavirus restrictions, and a crowd of 675 watched on at Ram Meadow.
Kayden Jackson, Teddy Bishop, Myles Kenlock and Brett McGavin - four senior players currently training with the U23 side - all played in the first half.
Check out our pics from the game here...
