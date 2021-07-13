Picture special: 'Bomb squad' back as Blues lose at Bury

Gallery

Published: 10:37 PM July 13, 2021 Updated: 10:54 PM July 13, 2021

Kayden Jackson gets up to speed at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town lost on penalties to Bury Town in their second pre-season friendly tonight - here are the best pictures from the game.

The two sides were playing for the Martin Swallow Challenge Trophy, honouring long-time Ipswich fan and Bury volunteer Martin, who is currently battling a brain tumour.

And, having taken the lead through Cameron Humphreys in the first half, Town were scuppered by their former captain Carlos Edwards in the second.

First the 42-year-old came off the bench to score the equaliser, before netting the winning effort as Bury lifted the trophy 5-3 in a hastily-arranged penalty shoot-out.

It was the second game with fans back for Town, following a season of coronavirus restrictions, and a crowd of 675 watched on at Ram Meadow.

Teddy Bishop with a first half run forward at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kayden Jackson, Teddy Bishop, Myles Kenlock and Brett McGavin - four senior players currently training with the U23 side - all played in the first half.

Check out our pics from the game here...

Fans at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery urges his player on against Ipswich - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Cameron Humphreys says thanks for the assist to Kayden Jackson after giving Ipswich a first half lead at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Paul Cook watches the warm-up at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Myles Kenlock challenges at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Fans at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Brett McGavin wrestles for the ball at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Fans at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Edwin Agbaje under pressure at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Nico Valentine is upended at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kayden Jackson holds up the ball at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Cameron Humphreys gives Ipswich a first half lead at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kayden Jackson is all smiles after an assist for IpswichÕs opener at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Teddy Bishop with a first half chance at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Teddy Bishop and Brett McGavin during the warm-up at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Teddy Bishop during the warm-up at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kayden Jackson during the warm-up at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kayden Jackson during the warm-up at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Teddy Bishop is upended at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd



