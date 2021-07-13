News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Gallery

Picture special: 'Bomb squad' back as Blues lose at Bury

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 10:37 PM July 13, 2021    Updated: 10:54 PM July 13, 2021
Kayden Jackson gets up to speed at Bury Town

Kayden Jackson gets up to speed at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town lost on penalties to Bury Town in their second pre-season friendly tonight - here are the best pictures from the game.

The two sides were playing for the Martin Swallow Challenge Trophy, honouring long-time Ipswich fan and Bury volunteer Martin, who is currently battling a brain tumour.  

And, having taken the lead through Cameron Humphreys in the first half, Town were scuppered by their former captain Carlos Edwards in the second.

First the 42-year-old came off the bench to score the equaliser, before netting the winning effort as Bury lifted the trophy 5-3 in a hastily-arranged penalty shoot-out.

It was the second game with fans back for Town, following a season of coronavirus restrictions, and a crowd of 675 watched on at Ram Meadow.

Teddy Bishop with a first half run forward at Bury Town

Teddy Bishop with a first half run forward at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kayden Jackson, Teddy Bishop, Myles Kenlock and Brett McGavin - four senior players currently training with the U23 side - all played in the first half.

Check out our pics from the game here...

Fans at Bury Town

Fans at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Bury Town Manager Ben Chenery urges his player on against Ipswich

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery urges his player on against Ipswich - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Cameron Humphreys says thanks for the assist to Kayden Jackson after giving Ipswich a first half lea

Cameron Humphreys says thanks for the assist to Kayden Jackson after giving Ipswich a first half lead at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Paul Cook watches the warm-up at Bury Town

Paul Cook watches the warm-up at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Myles Kenlock challenges at Bury Town

Myles Kenlock challenges at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Fans at Bury Town

Fans at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Brett McGavin wrestles for the ball at Bury Town

Brett McGavin wrestles for the ball at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Fans at Bury Town

Fans at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Edwin Agbaje under pressure at Bury Town

Edwin Agbaje under pressure at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Nico Valentine is upended at Bury Town

Nico Valentine is upended at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kayden Jackson holds up the ball at Bury Town

Kayden Jackson holds up the ball at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Cameron Humphreys gives Ipswich a first half lead at Bury Town

Cameron Humphreys gives Ipswich a first half lead at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kayden Jackson is all smiles after an assist for IpswichÕs opener at Bury Town

Kayden Jackson is all smiles after an assist for IpswichÕs opener at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Teddy Bishop with a first half chance at Bury Town

Teddy Bishop with a first half chance at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Teddy Bishop during the warm-up at Bury Town

Teddy Bishop and Brett McGavin during the warm-up at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Teddy Bishop during the warm-up at Bury Town

Teddy Bishop during the warm-up at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kayden Jackson during the warm-up at Bury Town

Kayden Jackson during the warm-up at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kayden Jackson during the warm-up at Bury Town

Kayden Jackson during the warm-up at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Teddy Bishop is upended at Bury Town

Teddy Bishop is upended at Bury Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd


Most Read

  1. 1 Bournemouth make a move for Downes
  2. 2 Matchday Recap: Bury win trophy on penalties after pre-season draw
  3. 3 Long-time Ipswich trialist signs for West Brom
  1. 4 Organic farm shop shuts nine months after opening
  2. 5 Man's beloved dog stolen from hospital car park while he visited sick wife
  3. 6 Confusing station name could be changed with council money
  4. 7 Suffolk’s first vegan fine-dining restaurant opens  
  5. 8 Ipswich striker Norwood banned from roads after driving home from night out
  6. 9 Ipswich Town beat Championship clubs to complete Pigott deal as seventh signing arrives
  7. 10 Pigott will bring on and off-field class to Ipswich Town
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wet weather and storms are predicted to arrive in Suffolk from Wednesday evening

Suffolk Live

Torrential downpours and thunderstorms predicted as weather warning issued

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk covid cases: Latest coronavirus infection rates have been revealed Picture: SARAH LUCY BROW

Coronavirus

Mapped: The 110 postcode areas reporting a rise in Covid cases

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
James Norwood in action during the pre-season friendly against Dartford

Opinion

Stu says: Five observations following 1-0 win at Dartford

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Fire yeoman close ipswich

Suffolk Live

Firefighters battle blaze at block of flats in Ipswich

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus