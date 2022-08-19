News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Watch legend Butcher discuss Ipswich Town and England with Nigel Farage

Andy Warren

Published: 12:01 PM August 19, 2022
Terry Butcher was a guest on GB News with Nigel Farage

Terry Butcher was a guest on GB News with Nigel Farage - Credit: GBNews/Youtube

Ipswich Town and England legend Terry Butcher has been speaking to Nigel Farage about his career in football. You can watch it here.

Butcher, a member of Town’s UEFA Cup winning side in 1981, was a guest of the former politician for his ‘Talking Pints’ show for GB News. 

The show, filmed in Ipswich, saw Butcher discuss how he could potentially have joined Norwich as a young player before joining the club he supported as a boy and enjoying real success. 

The former defender was also asked about working for Sir Bobby Robson at both Ipswich and England, the famous photo of him covered in blood after his side’s game with Sweden in 1989 and the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. 

The interview finishes with the pair discussing Butcher’s role in Head for Change, a group working to improve brain health in sport and support former players suffering at the end of their careers. 

Butcher, who is still a regular in the stands at Portman Road, ended by saying: “I’m a fan now and I love it. I go there, walk on the terraces and get a tingle every time. It’s the best place in the world.” 

