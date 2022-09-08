'We want to cause another upset... like we did last year' - Lankester on Town return with Cambridge

News

Former Ipswich Town attacker Jack Lankester is targeting three points when he returns to Portman Road with Cambridge this weekend.

The academy graduate left his boyhood club last summer after being told he was surplus to requirements by Paul Cook, ultimately joining Cambridge and going on to make 34 appearances for the U’s, scoring once.

Lankester was an unused substitute when Cambridge won 1-0 at Portman Road in April but hopes to be involved against the club he first joined while still at primary school.

Jack Lankester scored a dramatic late winner against Shrewsbury during his final Ipswich season - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

“Along with Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, now I have a family, this is the game I was most looking forward to,” Lankester said ahead of the game, which pits leaders Ipswich against fifth-placed Cambridge.

“I think it’s one everyone is looking forward to because it will be a big test. I played there a few times and recently they have been having really good support and attendances, given the form they are in.

“Like we did last year, hopefully we can go there and cause another upset to take the points away with us.

“There will be staff still there and plenty of people I’ve known for a long time, so it will be nice to see some familiar faces, as well as a couple of players. But I’m mainly focused on going there and doing what I can to help this team.

“I’ve got loads of mates who support Ipswich so I’ve been staying quiet in the group chats this week. They will be there supporting both teams I’m sure.

“Ipswich are doing really well and we know that, but we managed to put a stop to them last year. Hopefully we can go there and prove ourselves.”

Lankester’s time with Ipswich, and his start to life at Cambridge, were hit by injuries but he’s hoping those issues are behind him now as he bids to make an impact in a central attacking role.

“In the last few years I’ve probably struggled with that (injury) but, coming into this season, the pre-season is the fittest I’ve been and that’s probably shown in my performances,” he said.

“The main aim for me is to go into every training session and every game feeling good. I’m just waiting for my chance, really.

“I’d have liked to have started more games (he hasn’t started in the league this season) but we’ve started well as a team, particularly the front players.

“But when I come on it’s my chance to show the manager what I can do. When I’ve had that chance I feel like I’ve delivered and created goal-scoring opportunities.

“I used to play wide but that was probably because of the shape we played and the way that manager (Paul Lambert) wanted me to play, but when I was younger I always favoured the No.10 role.

“I’m really enjoying getting my opportunity there at the moment.”