'There's something missing in this team' - Town fans on draw at Cambridge

Video

Published: 12:32 PM October 17, 2021

Ipswich Town fans sold out the away end at Cambridge United yesterday - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Cambridge United yesterday - here's what fans made of it.

The Blues were 2-0 up and cruising thanks to a brace from surprise starter Sone Aluko at the Abbey Stadium.

But the U's pulled a goal back through James Brophy before half-time and, after Town failed to kill the game off, Joe Ironside snatched a late leveller.

All of which left fans feeling pretty deflated and frustrated after the match - here's what they told Ross Halls and our Gameday cameras...

And here's what Stuart Watson and Andy Warren made of it all...