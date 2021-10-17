Video
'There's something missing in this team' - Town fans on draw at Cambridge
Published: 12:32 PM October 17, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Ipswich Town blew a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Cambridge United yesterday - here's what fans made of it.
The Blues were 2-0 up and cruising thanks to a brace from surprise starter Sone Aluko at the Abbey Stadium.
But the U's pulled a goal back through James Brophy before half-time and, after Town failed to kill the game off, Joe Ironside snatched a late leveller.
All of which left fans feeling pretty deflated and frustrated after the match - here's what they told Ross Halls and our Gameday cameras...
And here's what Stuart Watson and Andy Warren made of it all...