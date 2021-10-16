Matchday Live: Sell-out crowd packs the Abbey Stadium as Town make first visit in nearly 30 years

Published: 12:00 PM October 16, 2021

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Cambridge United this afternoon - kick-off 3pm.

The Abbey Stadium is sold out for this afternoon's game, with an official away attendance of 2,500 but many more Ipswich fans likely to be sitting among the home supporters.

It's a big game for Paul Cook's Blues as they bid to continue their climb up the League One table, with Town looking to back up last weekend's home victory over Shrewsbury.

“We want to go to Cambridge and give our fans something to be proud of," said Cook, whose side have won four of their last six games in all competitions to sit level on points with the U's in the bottom half of the League One table.

“He’s done a great job Mark (Bonner). I’m sure they will have learnt a lot from their short time in the league so far. They’ve had some outstanding results.

“It’s a game that this whole area of the country will be looking forward to. The game’s sold out. We take great travelling support.

“Even for managers like myself and our players, it’s a fixture that excites us. It very much does. It’s one that we look forward to it and think ‘come on!’ The hairs on your body stand up because it’s a derby match, as such.

“It’s a big game, there are big bragging rights that go with it and it’s a game we desperately want to do well in."

You can follow the game live with us right here.