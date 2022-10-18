How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-0 Cambridge loss

Player Ratings

Ipswich Town were beaten 1-0 by Cambridge in the Papa John's Trophy this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Vaclav Hladky

In for another cup appearance and made some decent saves across the 90 minutes, the pick of which came from Saikou Janneh and then from Harvey Knibbs before the Czech was beaten by Lewis Simper’s shot. 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 7

Edwin Agbaje

Given an extremely tough assignment on his Ipswich debut as he was asked to deal with Cambridge dangerman James Brophy. Had some difficult moments but some good ones, too, on a night he will always remember. He stood up to the challenge well. 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 7

Kayden Jackson and Luke Woolfenden speak with the referee. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Luke Woolfenden

The Ipswich Town centre-halves coasted through this game, with Woolfenden supremely comfortable during a 45-minutes which ended with a very harsh booking as he looked to have clearly won the ball from Brophy. 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 6

Richard Keogh

The veteran didn’t need to get out of first gear during a very comfortable first half before taking his performance up a level in the second. Made a good block to thwart Janneh and then another on former blue Jack Lankester, while heading everything he needed to. 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 8

Kane Vincent-Young

Started well but found it harder to get forward once his side were playing with 10 men, following Kyle Edwards’ early red card. 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 6

Lee Evans

The Welshman skippered Ipswich in the first-half and saw plenty of the ball and moved it well, with his job getting harder after the early red card. But the captain was still able to help his side have plenty of possession. He was replaced at the break. 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 6

Lee Evans in action at Cambridge United. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Cameron Humphreys

The teenage midfielder never looks out of place in the Ipswich first-team and this game was no exception. He had some really good moments when he was able to get on the ball, make space for himself and use it, as well as others where he picked the wrong pass. His game got harder after the red card but he will certainly benefit from the experience. 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 7

Tawanda Chirewa

A first senior start for the attacking midfielder in which he was positive from the off, searching for through balls to team-mates at every opportunity. Having drifted effectively in the early stages he was required to operate a little more rigidly after Edwards’ red card, but was still able to show some decent touches. Tired as the game went on and picked up a yellow for a late challenge. 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 6

Kayden Jackson

Freed down the right on a few occasions and looked dangerous without being able to find composure for final ball, before being one of four players replaced at the interval. 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 6

Kyle Edwards looks to be brought down at Cambridge, but was booked and subsequently dismissed. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Kyle Edwards

Oh dear. Not a good night for a player in such a good place after a tough spell. He was booked early for a high boot before, just a few minutes later, picking up a second for a dive inside the box and seeing read on just 16 minutes. The replays showed the decision to be a harsh one. Had started brightly. 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 6

Tyreece John-Jules

Started through the middle and was another player given the first 45 minutes by design, dropping deep and looking to create situations where he could free Jackson. It worked on a few occasions and didn’t on others. 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 6

Fredde Ladapo (for John-Jules, 46)

On at the break and worked hard in a lonely forward role, without having too many sights of goal. Will be hoping for a start against Derby on Friday night. 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 6

Wes Burns has a shot blocked late at Cambridge United. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Wes Burns (for Jackson, 46)

Came off the bench at half-time and looked red hot in the opening few minutes, hitting the post within a minute or two of coming on. Had a few other runs with the ball but couldn’t help Town find the equaliser they wanted. 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 6

Panutche Camara (for Evans, 46)

On for a long-awaited Ipswich debut at the break and had some neat touches before being bailed out by Keogh, who blocked Lankester’s shot following Camara’s careless ball into danger. Looked understandably rusty but also showed a good engine and desire to make an impact. 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 6

George Edmundson (for Woolfenden, 46)

Had a tougher time than team-mate Woolfenden, with whom he job-shared this evening, with Edmundson facing a tougher test from Cambridge. 🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕🍕 6

Albie Armin (for Agbaje 86)

On for the final few minutes but still found time to put in a great tackle on Sam Smith, right in front of his manager. n/a 🍕