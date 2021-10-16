Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-2 Cambridge draw

Published: 6:06 PM October 16, 2021 Updated: 6:07 PM October 16, 2021

Ipswich Town drew 2-2 with Cambridge United this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Vaclav Hladky

A quiet first half ended with the Czech picking the ball out of the net following James Brophy’s strike, before things became a little more tough after the break. He made a good save to deny Joe Ironside but then found things difficult under a few high balls, including for the late leveller. 5

Janoi Donacien

A solid performance from the defender but he didn’t hit the heights he has managed in recent weeks. Was caught inside for first Cambridge goal as he and the rest of the Ipswich defence moved to the left to close down play and wasn’t able to recover before his man fired home unmarked. 5

George Edmundson

The former Rangers man was solid for the vast majority of this game, handling situations calmly and quickly throughout. He had one moment where he and goalkeeper Hladky collided when trying to deal with a high ball, with the defender furious with the Czech. He won’t be happy with the way the Blues conceded the equaliser. 6

Cameron Burgess

The former Accrington man had an up and down afternoon in this one, winning a share of balls in the air but losing out to Ironside on other occasions as the pair tangled throughout. Found things difficult if Cambridge were able to catch him on the turn. 5

Matt Penney puts in a cross at Cambridge. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Matt Penney

Another defender who had a decent enough day but won’t be happy with the manner in which Ipswich threw two points away here. Won his share of his battles down the left side and got into some decent positions going forward, without being able to find the telling contribution. 6

Sam Morsy

Like so many in Ipswich blue in this game, it was an up-and-down afternoon for the skipper. At his best, he can be in full control and stride out of difficult situations with the ball at his feet. At his worst, he can perhaps look a little sluggish, without completing the job. He’ll be frustrated to have allowed this result to slip away. 5

Idris El Mizouni

Given the start in midfield, with Lee Evans absent due to his wife going into labour, and acquitted himself well enough. Some moments of real calm on the ball, playing against his former loan club, but others where he misplaced passes in dangerous areas. He wasn’t the only one guilty of that, though. 5

Sone Aluko celebrates scoring his opener at Cambridge. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Sone Aluko

Perhaps a surprise name on the Ipswich team-sheet, given both Bersant Celina and Kyle Edwards began on the bench, but the former Reading man repaid his boss inside the first half of this game, expertly lobbing home the first goal before bundling the second. Away from goal, the wide man was neat and tidy throughout his 68 minutes and helped his side maintain intensity, particularly in the opening half. A very good display, which he surely felt was going to lead to a win before he watched the equaliser go in from the bench. 8

Conor Chaplin

The No.10 was at the heart of everything Town tried to do during the first half. He had endless energy, got himself into plenty of positions to shoot and played some neat passes when he needed to. His closing down of the Cambridge defence led to openings, too. Was a little more quiet after the break, just as his side were, before being replaced. 7

Scott Fraser

The Scot retained his place in the side and was in and out of this one, having a few decent moments and others where he gave the ball away. It was a little surprising he was the last member of the original three beyond the striker to be replaced as Cook shuffled the pack. 5

Macauley Bonne vents his frustration on the final whistle at Cambridge. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Macauley Bonne

A rare game without a goal for the frontman, whose only real sniffs came as he threw himself at a couple of near-post crosses. Didn’t get too much change out of the Cambridge backline but did have a few moments of quality which saw him bring others into the contest. 6

Wes Burns (for Aluko, 68)

One of Town’s biggest attacking threats this season dropped to the bench but came on for the final 20 minutes or so, having a few bright moments as he looked to run at his man. 6

Bersant Celina (for Chaplin, 75)

Back from international duty and on for the final few minutes. He wasn’t able to impact this game. n/a

Kyle Edwards (for Fraser, 83)

Like Celina, the wide man wasn’t able to make an impact. n/a







