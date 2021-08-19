News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Standards, leadership, hard work - what Burgess wants to bring to Blues

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 4:00 PM August 19, 2021   
Cameron Burgess on his debut at Cheltenham Town.

Cameron Burgess impressed on his Ipswich Town debut at Cheltenham - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

New Ipswich Town defender Cameron Burgess says it's a dream come true to sign for the Blues.

The towering centre-back impressed hugely on his debut in a Town shirt at Cheltenham on Tuesday night, having signed from Accrington Stanley on a three-year deal, with an option for a fourth, over the weekend.

And the 25-year-old, who played for Scotland as a youth before switching allegiances to Australia, said he's ecstatic to be at a club of the size of Ipswich Town.

New signing Cameron Burgess warming up at Cheltenham Town.

New signing Cameron Burgess warming up at Cheltenham Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"I'm delighted, it's an honour to be here - such a massive club and a massive step up for me," he said. "I'm looking forward to working hard and getting started.

"It happened quickly. I think there was a little bit of interest earlier on, you don't take too much notice of it, but it ended up happening quicker than I thought it would.

"I don't think anyone could turn that down. It's a bit of a dream come true to progress and be at such a massive club and hopefully be a part of some good things."

The 6ft 4ins defender showed his aerial abilities on Tuesday night, and said he wants to bring a variety of qualities to the side as Town go in search of promotion.

"Hopefully a bit of leadership, communication and organising, driving some standards," he said, when asked what he'll bring to the side.

"It’s a talented group of lads, there’s no denying that, so hopefully I can help drive the standards; work hard, roll our sleeves up and try and put in some good performances."

Town are certainly in need of a good performance this weekend, as they welcome MK Dons to Portman Road, still searching for their first win of the season.

And playing in front of a packed Portman Road is something Burgess is relishing.

Cameron Burgess has signed for Ipswich Town

Cameron Burgess has signed for Ipswich Town - Credit: ITFC

"I have a bit of affinity with the place already; I made my professional debut at Portman Road," he explained.

"I think it was when we got relegated to the Championship with Fulham. It was a Friday night on Sky. 

"I played as a defensive-midfielder that night which was a bit of a strange one for me. It was an unbelievable experience, and I can’t wait to experience it more."

He added: "That's the first thing I checked, seeing that there were over 20,000 at Portman Road for the opener and it's exciting to be a part of." 

Ipswich News

